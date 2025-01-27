Bhagavata Vandanam: Ravikiran’s musical tributes to icons and heroes

In a momentous celebration of music and spirituality, SciArt Services, USA, in collaboration with Brahma Gana Sabha, India, presented a captivating event on 5 January. The occasion, Bhagavata Vandanam, showcased the unparalleled musical compositions of the iconic maestro Chitravina N Ravikiran, fondly hailed as the Mozart of India by global audiences.

A musical genius and visionary

Advertisement

Ravikiran’s artistic journey is nothing short of legendary. With a repertoire exceeding 1,150 compositions, his work stands as a testament to his profound grasp of music, spirituality and cultural heritage. His illustrious career is marked by groundbreaking achievements, including operatic renditions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, compositions on the 108 Divya Desams, and pieces dedicated to the 12 Jyotirlingas of Shiva.

Advertisement

A world record holder for debuting as a professional performer at the tender age of two, Ravikiran’s contributions extend beyond classical music. His innovative concept of Melharmony has introduced over 100 Indian ragas to Western and world music orchestras, bridging cultural divides while raising significant funds for charitable causes.

A star-studded affair

The event radiated brilliance, featuring celebrated artists such as Neyveli Santhanagopalan, K. Gayatri, K.V. Prasad, and the dynamic duo Anahita and Apoorva, among others. Complemented by the talents of emerging artists from India and the United States, the evening offered a harmonious blend of melody, rhythm, and insightful commentary on Ravikiran’s compositions.

Homage to the carnatic trinity

The event commenced with a sublime performance by the esteemed vocalist Neyveli Santhanagopalan, who presented a composition in Raga Surati, dedicated to the legendary Carnatic trinity: Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Shyama Shastri. The singer’s analysis of the musical and lyrical nuances, coupled with his spontaneous improvisations, added depth to the performance. He eloquently highlighted Ravikiran’s exceptional lineage and his ability to uphold traditional values while embracing innovation.

Poetic lyricism and rare ragas

K. Gayatri mesmerised the audience with a rare Paadi raga composition, celebrating the versatility of Muthuswami Dikshitar, while a dynamic quartet of artists brought Tyagaraja’s essence to life through a powerful rendition in Nattaikuranji. The evening also witnessed a majestic performance of Shyama Shastri’s tribute in Raga Todi, showcasing the intricate interplay of melody and rhythm.

A grand salute to icons and heroes

The highlight of the evening was Ravikiran himself leading a 25-member ensemble in a series of soul-stirring compositions. The ensemble’s performance of Emmattiram naane in the unique Raga Archanapriya paid tribute to luminaries like Valmiki, Vyasa, Adi Shankara, and Ramanuja, alongside selfless social workers and armed forces personnel.

A fitting finale

The event concluded with compositions dedicated to Adi Shankara in Raga Bilahari and Ramanuja in a medley of Vijayanagari, Tillang, Ranjani and Bilahari. These pieces underscored Ravikiran’s ability to seamlessly intertwine music and philosophy, leaving the audience in awe of his genius.

Honouring connoisseurs

The evening culminated with the prestigious Rasika Shironmani Award being presented to renowned music enthusiast Narayanan Vedantham. Instituted by SciArt Services and K.N. Shashikiran, the award paid homage to the late multi-talented Choodamani Narasimhan.

Bhagavata Vandanam stood as a celebration of musical excellence, a testament to Ravikiran’s unparalleled contributions to Indian classical music, and a reminder of the enduring power of art to transcend boundaries. The synergy of tradition, innovation and spirituality marked the event as a memorable tribute to icons and heroes alike.

The writer is a noted young dance scholar and impresario