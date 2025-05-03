Applause Entertainment returns with fourth season of Criminal Justice

The fourth season of Applause Entertainment’s outstanding courtroom series Criminal Justice, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Khushboo Atre, will stream on JioHotstar from 22 May 2025.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the upcoming chapter is titled A Family Matter and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. The very popular web series is an Indian adaptation of the successful BBC Studios drama format of the same title.

Since its inception, Criminal Justice has enjoyed a stream of loyal followers and fans. Emerging as the breakout show of 2019, the first instalment picked up multiple awards across categories, including drama series, ensemble cast, the crew and more.

Says Sameer Nair, the enterprising CEO of Applause Entertainment, “We are excited to create the next chapter in this successful franchise.”

Under Sameer Nair’s keen guidance, Applause Entertainment has grown from strength to strength in no time at all. The studio has created the official Indian adaptations of popular international shows, including The Office, Criminal Justice, Hostages and Your Honor. They’ve developed a rich slate of original content with shows like Rasbhari, Undekhi, Bhaukaal, Hasmukh, Avrodh, Hello Mini and, of course, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment, says, “We are truly humbled by the phenomenal response from audiences for all our content. From Criminal Justice to Scam 1992, it’s been a delightful journey creating our shows, collaborating with best-in-class talent, creators and business partners! We are here to dazzle, delight, disturb and disrupt, and this is just the beginning.”

The writer is a veteran film journalist and columnist. Views expressed are personal.