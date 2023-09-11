Supreme Court lawyer found dead inside house in Noida, husband held

A woman practising as lawyer at Delhi High Court was found dead inside her house in Sector 30, Noida on Sunday, police said.

When the woman did not pick up the phone for two days, her brother feared something untoward might happen and informed the police. Thereafter, the woman’s body was recovered from the bathroom by breaking four locks of the house.

When the police searched the house on Sunday after the incident, the husband was found absconding. The police kept investigating this matter till late night and the husband’s phone was also put on surveillance. The police finally found the woman’s husband at 3:00 p.m. in the store room of the house. The husband was hiding in this store room. At present the husband is being interrogated.

The 61-year-old woman, Renu Sinha, lived here with her husband Nitin Nath Sinha. His son lives in America, who comes to India — once or twice a year, said the police.

Renu’s brother has alleged that his brother-in-law Nitin used to harass his sister. He suspects his brother-in-law might have killed his sister.

According to the information received from the locals, there was often discord between the husband and wife and due to this, they used to fight. Despite living in the same house, the husband and wife lived separately.

At present, the police are investigating the matter.