Laws that help

The 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution presents a unique opportunity to emphasise the importance of Article 51A, which outlines the Fundamental Duties of every citizen. The realization of Article 51A requires a nationwide initiative to instil the principles of active citizenry as a civic responsibility, thereby strengthening constitutional ideals such as justice, equality, and fraternity.

Recent incidents across the country, however, have highlighted a disturbing trend: the increasing prevalence of bystanders who prioritize recording an incident of crime or an accident on their phones over offering assistance or even dialling emergency numbers like 112 or 100. These situations demand urgent attention.

Many crimes happen on streets where bystanders remain mute spectators and do not intervene. It is often assumed that citizens have become unconcerned and lost empathy.

Fortunately, this is not entirely true.

Bystanders can generally be categorized into two groups: those indifferent or paralyzed by fear, and those who feel empathy but are held back by the “bystander effect” – a psychological phenomenon where everyone assumes someone else will step in to help, and finally, none acts. This assumption often results in no one taking responsibility, leaving the victims alone without assistance.

Another obstacle is “pluralistic ignorance,” where people interpret others’ inaction as a sign that no help is needed. Sadly, this mute inaction also gives the perpetrator a sense of approval.

Active Bystander Intervention Training (ABIT) helps individuals recognize and overcome invisible barriers, empowering them to intervene safely. An active bystander is someone who not only observes a situation but also takes action to help, intervene or at least reduce the violence. A short one- to two-hour session can teach individuals how to recognize psychological barriers like the bystander effect and pluralistic ignorance. It equips them with skills, such as assessing the situation, distracting the perpetrator, involving others, documenting and reporting incidents.

Active bystandership does not always require physical intervention. Sometimes, simply calling for help, intervening verbally or mere offering support can make a significant difference.

For example, bystanders often hide emotions even when they witness deadly crimes – fear, worry, concern, or anger. Expression of emotions by a simple shout, or calling others’ attention to the situation can break the collective inertia, prompting action from others.

Similarly, when someone is being harassed, simply asking for the time or directions can create awareness and signal observation, potentially helping to protect the victim. Or drop something or start a casual conversation with the victim or harasser to disrupt the situation. For example, accidentally spilling a tea cup or asking, “Excuse me, can you help me with this?”

The United States White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault highlights ABIT as one of the most promising prevention strategies. Under the Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act (2013), schools receiving federal funding are mandated to include BIT in their prevention programs.

France’s Article 223-6 of the French Penal Code mandates individuals to assist someone in danger if they can do so without significant risk to themselves. Failure to act can lead to penalties of up to five years imprisonment and a fine of €75,000.

Germany’s Section 323c of the German Criminal Code (Strafgesetzbuch) requires bystanders to provide reasonable assistance during emergencies. Failure to comply can result in fines or imprisonment for up to one year, while Good Samaritan protections safeguard those who act in good faith.

Germany’s high rates of bystander intervention reflect the effectiveness of such legal obligations combined with public awareness.

A 2023 meta-analysis (National Institutes of Health, USA) of 45 studies concluded that ABIT programmes reduce assault rates by 15–30 per cent in communities and campuses, with effects lasting up to two years post-training. The study noted that 70 per cent of participants felt more confident intervening after ABIT, while 54 per cent reported actually intervening in real-life scenarios. India may consider adopting similar legislation to encourage proactive citizen involvement while providing safeguards to protect those who seek help.

Applications of ABIT: ABIT has the potential to address a wide range of societal challenges, including crimes against women and children, ragging and bullying in educational institutions, human trafficking and drug abuse, as well as terrorism and public safety threats.

By teaching practical tools such as distracting, shouting, seeking help or forming groups, ABIT empowers citizens to take action and prevent harm. To inspire confidence and a proactive attitude among children, stories of child bravery awardees are integrated into training sessions. The motto “We can save others” fosters a stronger sense of community responsibility than the self-preservation mindset of “Save yourself.”

Fundamental Duties and Nation-Building: ABIT aligns with the Fundamental Duties enshrined in Article 51A of the Indian Constitution, particularly Clause (e) – “promoting harmony and renouncing practices derogatory to the dignity of women” and Clause (i) -“safeguarding public property and abjuring violence”.

We can instil a culture of mutual respect and proactive citizenship by introducing ABIT in educational institutions and workplaces. This can significantly reduce violence, promote gender equality and build a more empathetic society.

Active Bystandership in Action: There are many success stories that highlight the power of active bystandership. When Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious car accident, his car veered off the road and burst into flames, it was two bystanders, Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, who witnessed the accident in the dark and heroically pulled him from the burning vehicle and rushed him to the hospital.

Brahm Dutt, an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi, thwarted the kidnapping of two girls by simply questioning both the kidnapper and the girls about their relationship. The conflicting answers gave him a crucial clue.

In Hyderabad, five bystanders saved a woman from a knife attack, demonstrating the power of collective action. Bal Krishan used his rifle to repel militants in Jammu, protecting his village from harm. In Goa, Nayan, a local, saved a Dutch tourist, ensuring her safety and upholding India’s global image.

These stories are a testament to the inherent goodness and responsibility of Indians. With proper training and awareness programs on active bystandership, we can empower more individuals to fulfil their Fundamental Duties and stand as protectors of their communities.

Good Samaritan Law in India: According to section 134A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a Good Samaritan is a person who, voluntarily comes forward to administer immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident, or crash, or emergency medical condition, or emergency situation.

The Central Motor Vehicles (12th Amendment) Rules, 2020, which came into force from 29 September 2020, recognize certain rights for them.

Good Samaritans can leave immediately after taking the accident victim to the hospital. They do not need to disclose their name, mobile number, address or other personal details to anyone. They can disclose their personal details only if they agree to be a witness. Those who disclose their personal details can also ask for a certified letter from the hospital detailing the help they have provided. Details of these rights should be displayed at the entrance of every hospital. Every year, the Department of Transport may also give a Good Samaritan Award and a cash prize.

474 people die every day due to road accidents in India. If we can take the victim to the nearest hospital immediately at the time of the accident, instead of thinking that our responsibility is complete by calling for an ambulance, we can save some of these lives.

(The writer is a Transparency and Equality Advocate and Author. The opinions expressed are personal.)