Kerala HC initiates contempt proceedings against CPM district secretary

The Kerala High Court on Thursday initiated contempt of court proceedings against CV Varghese, Idukki district secretary of the CPI-M for flouting a court order to stop the construction of party offices in Bison Valley and Santhanpara and proceeding with the work.

The high court on Tuesday issued orders to stop the construction of the CPI-M offices in Udumbanchola taluk, Idukki. The Court directed the Idukki district collector to strictly implement the stop memos issued against the construction of CPI-M’s party offices at Bison Valley and Santhanpara.

The court ordered to stop the construction of the building in Santhanpara if it is found to be done in violation of the orders of the revenue authorities. If the construction of the party office at Bison Valley is completed, the panchayat should not provide a building number or occupancy certificate, the Court said

Despite the orders of the High Court to stop the construction of the CPI-M offices in Udumbanchola taluk in Idukki, the construction work continued till early morning on Wednesday with over 20 workers.CPI-M leaders said the workers continued their work, as the copy of the court order was not received. On getting written order from the Collector, the work was stopped, they said

Following this, the High Court on Thursday initiated contempt of court proceedings against CV Varghese, Idukki district secretary of the CPI-M. The court has also imposed a ban on CPI-M’s use of the building until further orders

CV Varghese said that after receiving a written letter from the collector on Wednesday morning, no further construction activities were carried out at the site.

The CPI-M is allegedly constructing its area committee office at Santhanpara in violation of the Land Assignment. Media have reported that despite the issuance of two stop memos by the Village Officer, the construction activities continued unabated