Haryana : Doctor, peon held for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a peon posted in Civil Hospital, Rewari red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000 on behalf of a medical officer for enhancing the disability percentage of the complainant’s mother.

Disclosing this on Thursday, a spokesperson of the ACB said that a medical officer identified as Dr Sahil Yadav has also been arrested as the accused peon Rahul, who was hired through outsourcing, was demanding bribes on the former’s behalf. Both the accused have been nabbed on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a resident of district Rewari.

The complainant had approached the ACB and alleged the peon was demanding Rs 20,000 as a bribe from him for enhancing the disability percentage of his mother from 50 per cent to 65 per cent. The peon was demanding a bribe on behalf of the medical officer and had already taken Rs 5,000 for the same, the spokesperson said.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused peon red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe from the complainant. Later, the team also arrested the medical officer.

Earlier, in a separate case, a team of ACB arrested a Patwari posted at Tharwa Majri in Ambala district on the charges of demanding illegal gratification of Rs 30,000 for getting mutation done of property in the name of complainant and his family members.

Accused Patwari Charanjit Singh was arrested on the basis of an audio recording. The complainant had recorded the conversation on his cell phone while the accused patwari was demanding this bribe.