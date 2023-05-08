Railways Medical Officer caught accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a Division Medical Officer (DMO) of Indian Railways, Delhi Division, Panipat, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs Five lakh.

Disclosing this on Monday, a spokesperson of the ACB said the accused Dr Rohit Kundu has been arrested on the complaint of Naveen.

The complainant had alleged the DMO was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,00,000 in lieu of referring the patient to the complainants’ hospital and forwarding the bills of patients to the higher authority.

The spokesperson said that after verifying the facts, a team of ACB has laid a trap and the accused medical officer has been arrested red-handed while taking Rs 5,00,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of an independent witness.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused Divisional Medical Officer at ACB police station Karnal.