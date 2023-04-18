Centre notifies Animal Birth Control Rules

With the concern mounting nationwide over the street dog menace, the Centre on Tuesday notified the Animal Birth Control Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and after superseding the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001.

The rules have addressed the guidelines of the Supreme Court in the Writ Petition of 2009 between the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for Elimination of Stray Troubles. The apex court has in various orders specifically mentioned that relocation of dogs cannot be permitted.

As per the extant rules, the Animal Birth Control programme for the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs is to be carried out by the respective local bodies/municipalities/Municipal Corporations and Panchayats.

Also, the cruelty involved in carrying out the ABC programme needs to be addressed. By effective implementation of these rules, the Animal Birth Control programme can be conducted by the local bodies which will help in reducing the stray dog population and addressing animal welfare issues.

An official press note said: ”The Municipal Corporations need to implement the ABC and Anti Rabies Programme jointly. The rules also provide guidelines on how to deal with human and stray dog conflicts without relocating the dogs in an area.”

One of the requirements under the rule is that the Animal Birth Control Programme needs to be carried out by AWBI, an organisation specifically recognised for the Animal Birth Control programme. The list of such organisations will be made available on the website of the board which will also be updated from time to time.

”The Central Government has already issued letters to all the State Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries of the Animal Husbandry Department and Urban Development Department. Therefore, the local bodies are requested to implement the Rules in letter and spirit and not to permit any Organisations to carry out ABC programmes which are not recognised by AWBI and approved for ABC programme or otherwise elaborated in the Rules,” the press note added.