For Kolkata, the city of joy, each and every festival holds equal importance, starting October. Likewise, New Year is celebrated grandly every year throughout the city with decorations and lights, and when it comes to a lavish spread of delicious Chinese cuisine and desserts, Chowman knows the art of bringing a smile to your face.

And like every year, Chowman is ready to welcome the New Year with its best Chinese cuisine, from starters to main course to dessert. Along with it, their Oriental Duck Festival is a true pleasure to the heart. The menu includes richer, heartier items to satisfy your winter cravings.

Choose from an array of warm and rich soups like duck meat soup with lemon chilli and tofu, or tom kha soup; scrumptious starters like konjee crispy chicken and fish pepper salt; hearty mains like Manchurian prawn, stir fried lamb with diced chilli and cashew nuts, Hangzhou style roasted duck, and desserts like brownie with ice cream, toffee walnut with ice cream, and so much more!

Celebrate by visiting your nearby outlet or get delivered for free from Chowman app. It will also be open till midnight over Swiggy and Zomato.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 plus taxes (including duck dishes)

Timing: Noon to midnight

Helpline: 18008902150