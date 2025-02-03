India’s inevitability in leading climate finance governance for the global South

As the adverse consequences of climate change intensify, the Global South countries bear a disproportionate burden despite minimal contribution to global emissions. With its strong global visibility and increasing credentials in climate diplomacy, India has emerged as a steadfast leader in pitching for a higher share of climate finance to help Global South countries navigate energy transition and effectively govern climate action.

International climate finance governance faces significant challenges, including fragmented institutional frameworks, inequitable resource allocation, and inadequate financial commitments from developed nations.In the recently held Conference of Parties (COP) 29 in Baku, also referred to as the “finance COP”, the agreed climate finance goal of $300 billion by 2035 has fallen short of the $1.3 trillion that was proposed by the developing countries. As per the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, developing countries will need at least $6 trillion by 2030 to oblige even half of their Nationally Determined Contributions adopted under the Paris Agreement. The scientific studies commissioned by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) underscore that the current policies and emission trajectory would lead to a temperature rise of up to 3.1 degrees Celsius, which is far above the 1.5 degree Celsius target under the Paris Agreement. The Emissions Gap Report 2024 highlights that achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius target necessitates a 42 percent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and a 57 percent reduction by 2035.

Against this backdrop, it is apparent that significant efforts are required to streamline climate financing from developed to developing countries. However, persistent north-south divides exacerbate disparities, as countries in the Global South struggle to access sufficient funding for mitigation and adaptation.

India’s growing capabilities in climate diplomacy

India has consistently championed climate justice, transparent climate finance mechanisms and equitable finance distribution. During COP 27, held at Sharm-el-Sheikh in 2022, India played an active role in consolidating G77 and BASIC countries to establish a ‘loss and damage fund’ to address climate impacts on the Global South. Given the historical responsibility of developed countries in carbon emissions, India has emphatically emphasized the principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibility and respective capability’ (CBDR-RC) at various international climate governance forums. India’s ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions and net zero by 2070 commitments reflect India’s allegiance to CBDR-RC.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) symbolise India’s contribution to climate action by facilitating robust institutions at the international level. The ISA, spearheaded by India, promotes solar energy adoption by facilitating technology transfer and capacity building, particularly in the Global South. The CDRI aims to enhance infrastructure resilience against climate-induced disasters. In COP 28, held in Dubai, India and Sweden co-launched LeadIT 2.0 to provide technology transfer and financial support to emerging economies for inclusive and just industry transition.

On the domestic front, India has committed to increased uptake of clean energy sources as a strategy for climate action and reduced emissions. Some of the notable schemes in this direction are the National Solar Mission, National and State Action Plans on Climate Change, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Scheme, Perform and Achieve and Trade Scheme. Several legislative statutes, such as the Environment Protection Act 1986, Energy Conservation Act 2001 and Electricity Act 2003, have been enacted to provide statutory backing to climate action in India. Notwithstanding the robust institutional and statutory climate action framework at the national level, India faces severe challenges in its developmental journey due to a lack of funds in the context of climate change.

The case for India’s leadership

India’s climate actions exhibit substantial alignment with global efforts, particularly through its adherence to the Paris Agreement and its advocacy for the principle of CBDR-RC. Initiatives such as the enhanced NDCs, ISA, CDRI and NAPCC underscore India’s commitment to advancing global renewable energy and sustainability objectives. However, India distinguishes itself by emphasising equity and historical accountability, critically addressing the disproportionate burden on emerging economies for emissions reductions while highlighting the persistent shortcomings of developed nations in fulfilling financial commitments and facilitating technology transfer, as is evident in the disagreement of India in the Baku finance goal.

India‘s divergence from developed economies on critical issues underscores its capacity to assert leadership in safeguarding the interests of the Global South.This positioning enables India to challenge the dominance of the Global North in shaping climate governance, ensuring that the concerns of developing nations are adequately represented. Simultaneously, its alignment with global climate action initiatives reinforces its commitment to ensuring that the trajectory toward a sustainable future remains steadfast and inclusive.

At COP 16 in Cancun, developed countries committed to mobilizing $100 billion annually by 2020 to support climate action in developing nations—a target that remains unmet. This shortfall can, in part, be attributed to the absence of robust leadership advocating for the Global South’s interests. Recognizing the principle of “polluter pays” is imperative, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis. India’s strong credentials in domestic climate action and effective climate diplomacy position it to hold the Global North accountable for their historical responsibilities. India’s steadfast advocacy would ensure the Global South’s representation in shaping a sustainable future; however, achieving meaningful progress necessitates collective global responsibility.

Sanjeev Kumar Pandey is an Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. Jay Ganesh Pandey is a PhD candidate of Energy Studies Programme in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.