The art of pastry making through the lens of technology

Pastry making has long been considered an artful combination of science, using only simple ingredients such as flour, butter, eggs and sugar to prepare exquisite edible art. Precision, intuition and an almost magical understanding of texture and timing have forever been hallmarks of pastry craftsmanship. Yet in an age when technology dominates almost everything, it seems pastry–making may soon undergo a radical transformation. However, the question that arises: is technology making this art even better, or completely dismantling it?

An age-old craft disrupted by technology

For hundreds of years, pastry making has been about precision, skill, and an almost sacred relationship between the chef and the ingredients. Techniques like lamination—the precise folding of dough and butter to create the perfect layers of a croissant—are considered near-sacred rituals in the culinary world. However, technology has arrived to shake up the rules. With 3D printing, chefs can produce moulds and designs for pastries that would take hours, even days, to perfect by hand. Along with 3D printing, sous-vide machines for desserts, and even AI-guided recipe generation, today’s pastry kitchens are turning into high-tech laboratories.

Advertisement

In fact, the global market for 3D food printing is expected to reach an estimated $1.55 billion by 2027, with pastries being a significant part of this technological shift. This rapid growth showcases just how transformative this technology could be for pastry chefs around the world.

Technology as a shortcut? Or a betrayal of craft?

For the traditional pastry makers, this wave of innovation feels nothing short of a betrayal. Imagine pastry chefs who have spent decades mastering skills only to be outdone by a machine in minutes. With digital scales, automated ovens, and pre-programmed mixers, chefs can achieve consistent, error-free results with far less physical effort and even less traditional knowledge. In 2024, automated equipment for bakeries represented a $14.15 billion market globally, showing how much commercial kitchens are relying on automation to streamline operations.

Even the process of learning pastry arts has been stripped of its hands-on rigour. With online tutorials, virtual reality simulations, and digital pastry courses, new chefs are skipping the grind of in-person apprenticeships and heading straight to the virtual kitchen. Today, online culinary programs and digital resources immensely contribute to the global education market, revealing how technology is reshaping not just the kitchen but the learning process itself.

The rise of robots and AI in pastry

It’s not just kitchen gadgets replacing human touch; robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are slowly creeping into the industry. AI-powered recipe development is already here, with programs suggesting ingredient pairings and flavour combinations that chefs might never have considered. Some companies are even using machine learning to predict customer preferences for sweetness, texture and flavour balance. In a shocking twist, pastry chefs are consulting algorithms for inspiration—a notion that would have been unthinkable only a decade ago.

AI in the global food and beverage market is forecasted to reach $48.99 billion by 2029, and pastry making is a key beneficiary of this AI-driven evolution, particularly with flavour and texture innovation. This growth illustrates the extent to which artificial intelligence is influencing the future of food preparation and customisation.

Are pastries losing their human touch?

While technology has opened doors, it has also created a disconnect. Pastry making has traditionally been about personal touch and intuition, something that no machine or AI can replicate. There is a difference between the handmade layers of a croissant and those engineered by a machine, a subtlety that pastry lovers cherish. As technology strips away the need for intuition and manual skill, are we risking the loss of the heart and soul that make pastries so special?

For many, it’s a disconcerting thought. Pastries, after all, are not just food; they are expressions of artistry, emotion and craftsmanship. When we replace human hands with machines, we risk losing the nuances that make each pastry unique. In this tech-driven pastry landscape, a “perfect” pastry might soon become a predictable one, devoid of the human touch that makes it exceptional.

Pastry making’s brave new world

As technology resumes its rapid advancement, the pastry world faces an existential choice: embrace innovation or cling to tradition. The introduction of algorithms, robots and 3D printers into pastry kitchens worldwide is not just an upgrade; it is a reinvention, a stark departure from the art that defined this craft for centuries.

For the buyer, this might mean access to a wider variety of picture-perfect pastries. But for the chefs, it’s a journey into uncharted territory where the future of pastry—like the ingredients that make it—hangs in a delicate balance between technology and tradition. The ultimate question remains: is this tech-driven pastry revolution a way forward, or is it erasing the very soul of an art form that once defined culinary culture?

In this brave new world, only time will tell if pastries will retain their artistry or if they will become one more product of the relentless march of technology.

The writer is executive pastry chef at Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts