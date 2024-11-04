Ten unmissable Yerevan attractions

Ask the average Armenian what’s that one definitive symbol that sums up their ‘Armenian-ness’ and there’s a fair chance that the revered Mount Ararat would come up for gold. No wonder then that Yerevan, the tiny and compact capital of Armenia, is set at the foot of this iconic mountain, with almost all of its attractions affording unparalleled vistas of it.

And while you’ll find some of them below, we also bring you a few other must-see attractions and activities to enjoy in Yerevan. All these make up our curated list of the top 10 things to do and see on your next trip there:

Up above…

Perhaps the most unique of all the city’s attractions is The Cascade and the best place to start your Yerevan innings. This huge limestone stairway, surrounded by water bodies and step gardens, connects the lower main city with the more residential, hilly neighbourhood of Yerevan with its 572 steps on seven levels. Conceived by famous Armenian architect Alexander Tamanyan, construction of The Cascade was launched by the Soviets in the 1980s, and interestingly, it is still not fully complete! The giant structure also houses the Cafesjian Centre for the Arts, which has several art pieces and sculptures on display throughout its seven levels.

Over the hill

As a former USSR republic, Armenia’s Soviet past is something that is far from denounced but celebrated via some superbly preserved monuments. Standing high on a hill overlooking Yerevan right behind The Cascade, the Art Deco-style Mayr Hayastan, or ‘Mother Armenia’ bronze statue, is as much a national icon as is the hallowed Mount Ararat that can also be seen from the statue’s base.

All squared up!

Another vestige of Yerevan’s Soviet underpinnings is Republic Square in the heart of the city. Formerly called Lenin Square, the square is surrounded by historical buildings that include the imposing Opera House, Government House, the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport and Communications, the National Gallery, and the History Museum. Nightly from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. outside the museum, its grand fountains put on a stunning sound and light show in both Armenian and English.

History calling

Located in Republic Square, the History Museum of Armenia provides a comprehensive look into Armenia’s rich past, from prehistoric times to the present. Its extensive collection includes artefacts, manuscripts, and artwork that illustrate Armenia’s historical and cultural evolution.

Fountains of joy

We can almost guarantee that you’ll never go thirsty in Yerevan. And no, we aren’t alluding to the many bars that dot the city! Scattered across the city, you’ll find intricately carved stone water fountains called pulpulaks. These communal thirst quenchers provide fresh, cool drinking water to people in the spring-summer-autumn months (as they freeze up during the winters!) and are a unique aspect of life in Yerevan.

Past imperfect

A sombre but significant site, the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex commemorates the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The memorial includes the Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial and Museum, which offers profound insights into this dark chapter of Armenian history and pays tribute to those who suffered.

Art attack!

For a taste of local art and crafts, visit the Vernissage open-air market. Here, you can find a variety of Armenian goods, including handmade jewellery, traditional carpets, and paintings. It’s the best place to pick up unique souvenirs and experience the local artistic flair. Another arts-saturated place is Matenadaran. This repository of ancient manuscripts and manuscripts is one of the most important research centres in Armenia. Matenadaran houses thousands of mediaeval manuscripts, some of which are intricately decorated and offer insights into Armenia’s scholarly and religious traditions.

Fortified beauty

Dating back to 782 BC, the Erebuni Fortress is one of the oldest archaeological sites in Yerevan. Erebuni provides a glimpse into the early history of the city and offers an impressive view of the surrounding area from its strategic vantage point. Close by, a visit to the Ararat Brandy Factory offers a fascinating tour of Armenia’s brandy-making tradition. Sample some of the finest Armenian brandy and fortified wine and learn about the production process that has made Ararat a renowned name worldwide.

Street smart

Known for its vibrant atmosphere, Khanjyan Street is the place to experience Yerevan’s café culture and nightlife. It’s lined with trendy cafés, restaurants, and shops where you can savour local cuisine, enjoy Armenian coffee, or simply soak in the lively ambiance of the city.

Thought for food?

Speaking of food, we’ve saved the best for last! Yerevan offers a delicious buffet of modern and traditional Armenian dishes for you to tuck into. Take, for example, Ghapama. As beautiful as it is to look at, this whole baked pumpkin dish is a true festive treat, stuffed full of buttery, honey-sweetened rice, dried fruit, diced apples, and chopped nuts. Then there’s lavash, perhaps the most widely enjoyed dip accompaniment the world over. This flatbread that is found everywhere is very simple to prepare. Using just three ingredients of wheat flour, salt, and water and baked in an oven called a tonir (much like our South Asian tandoor oven). Besides being used to scoop up assorted sips and sauces, this bread forms the base of the ubiquitous and divine-tasting lahmajun, or ‘Armenian pizza’ that’s topped with minced lamb, garlic, and sweet onions.

But for those craving a bit of a sugar rush, head to Yerevan’s bustling Gumi Shuka Market, aka. GUM. Located a little out of the main city centre, this is where you can try free samples of “Armenian Snickers”, more commonly known as sujuk (the Armenian word for sausage). These are garlands of dried walnut halves that are dipped in a thick grape jam-like syrup and left to harden. The grape jam is made from the must of the grape and coats the walnuts in a tangy and sweet layer.

The writer is an independent food, travel and luxury writer