Sarbabharatiya Sangeet-O-Sanskriti Parishad: 47th annual convocation

Indian Music and Culture Council is an esteemed institution encompassing all of India. Under the tutelage of like-minded people, the institution WAS formed in 1976 on 23 January in the heart of Kolkata. This is mainly an ethno-cultural hub for interdisciplinary events. This year marks the 50th year for the organisation, and inaugurating the event was the chief guest of honour Samit Ray, chancellor of Adamas University, and Suranjan Das, ex-chancellor of Jadavpur University and the present vice-chancellor of Adamas University. The programme was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium recently. Samit Ray said, “The organisation safeguards lakhs of student’s cultural identities and their future in their respective fields.”

The institution celebrates its golden jubilee this year, boasting over one lakh students and 6000 affiliated organisations condoning healthy and mindful preservation of Indian culture, earning the reverence of worldwide followers. More than 34 genres of performing arts and fine arts are patrons with an overwhelming alumni strength of two crores.

The cultural capital of India, Kolkata has been promoting the organisation in 15 countries tirelessly. The individual behind the whole exalting task of promotion is the recently deceased Rabindra-sangeet artist Kajal Sengupta. Just like any profession, music, dance, art, oration, theatre, and yoga can also be a sustainable income path for individuals as was propagated by Sengupta among the people. He was an alumnus of the West Bengal Sangeet Akademy, and his shown path illuminates the ways for cultural personas today.

Ex-chancellor of Jadavpur University Bhaskar Gupta said, “This is my first time attending this event, and I have been taken aback by the sheer magnitude of their work. I had no idea Kolkata had such a cradle of talent being nourished and nurtured along with established big names in the culture industry. I wish the best for this institution.” Chancellor of Adamas University, Prof. Suranjan Das was pleasantly surprised saying, “I am elated to have joined the programme, seeing so many students perform so brilliantly. They sure are the future of India.”

Renowned Rabindra-sangeet singer Swagata Lakshmi Dasgupta opined, “This organisation has uplifted thousands of artists to find their platform. Kajal Sengupta was a humongous organiser. Having received this memorial award in his name has been an absolute honour, I will wear it as a crown.”

Singer Indrani Sen recollected, “I have known the cornerstone of this organisation, Kajal Sengupta since my childhood. He encouraged me a lot. My mother Sumitra Sen was also affiliated with this organisation. I am overjoyed to have received this award.” This year, the Kalamani Award has been awarded to artist Jogen Chowdhury, singer Indrani Sen, and table maestro Bikram Ghosh.

This institution is a non-funded organisation according to the West Bengal Government Society Act. This organisation is run on the minimum patron of students. On this day, almost 3000 students got their acclamation, and teachers with a minimum of 20 years of experience got a lifetime achievement award. There were 500 artists live sketching the whole event, which was both unique and memorable for the organisation. The whole idea, planning and organising, was done by the anchor of the institute, Santanu Sengupta.