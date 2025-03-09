Power, prejudice and predators

At 22, Akansha had just stepped out of college and into what she believed was her dream job. Years of relentless effort, sleepless nights spent on research and unfaltering dedication had finally paid off. Her boss, at first, seemed supportive and encouraging. However, what initially felt like guidance soon took a sinister turn—frequent summons to his cabin, intrusive late-night calls and an unsettling shift in his demeanour. “I once loved my job. But after months of being ogled at, touched without consent and subjected to advances under the pretence of ‘mentorship’, I began to dread walking through those office doors. My dream job had morphed into a waking nightmare. I remember every detail—the way his hand would linger on my shoulder, the way he whispered words that sent shivers down my spine and the helplessness I felt, knowing that saying ‘no’ could jeopardise my entire career,” shared Akansha, who has since resigned and moved to a different firm, in an interview with The Statesman.

Nivrita, a young journalist, had reached out to a senior photojournalist for assistance with an assignment. However, under the guise of sharing contacts, he sat uncomfortably close, draping his arm over the back of her chair. Then came the unsettling proposition—“Come to my place. I’m sure my wife won’t mind. I’ll just tell her you’re my new girlfriend.” Stunned by his audacity, Nivrita immediately shut him down, walked away and cut off all contact, blocking him from her phone.

Garima, a young professional in public relations, recounted her experience: “There was a journalist we had invited to a conference. Since he had my contact details, he would call me needlessly under various pretexts. Then, during another event, he crossed the line—touching me inappropriately while I was on duty. My boss witnessed the incident and took immediate action, having him removed from the venue at once. We never extended an invitation to him again.”

“The hardest part wasn’t the harassment itself—it was the reaction when I spoke out. The whispers, the doubt, the sudden coldness from people I thought would support me. I wasn’t just fighting one man’s actions; I was fighting an entire system designed to silence me,” remarked Shalini, who had ‘dared’ to report a senior executive at a company where she worked back in the 1990s. “When I reported him, I was told to consider my career. He kept his job. I was browbeaten to lose mine. The message was clear: his reputation mattered more than my safety,” she commented.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is a pervasive scourge that not only undermines the professional environment but also constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental human rights. In an era where gender equality and professional integrity are championed as non-negotiable pillars of modern society, workplace harassment remains a sinister reality that impedes women’s progress and compromises their psychological and professional well-being.

The term “sexual harassment” encompasses unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment. Legal frameworks worldwide have sought to define and address this egregious violation, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable under stringent statutory provisions. The Supreme Court of India in Vishaka and Others v. State of Rajasthan established certain guidelines referred to as the Vishaka Guidelines to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace which served as the basis for the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, also known as the POSH Act.

According to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 in India, workplace sexual harassment is not limited to explicit physical advances but also includes unwarranted sexualised remarks, lewd gestures, inappropriate digital communication and any behaviour that fosters a culture of discrimination and misogyny. The law mandates that every workplace must establish an internal complaints committee (ICC) to address grievances and uphold due process.

Despite robust legal frameworks, several challenges persist in the enforcement of anti-harassment laws. Many victims face institutional apathy, workplace retaliation and social stigma, which deter them from seeking justice. A culture of “silence and fear”, exacerbated by the power dynamics in corporate and professional environments, often enables perpetrators to act with impunity. Furthermore, non-compliance by organisations in setting up redressal committees and ensuring an equitable work environment exacerbates the plight of victims. The onus remains on corporate entities, governmental bodies and civil society to enforce stringent compliance and foster an ecosystem that prioritises safety, dignity and professional ethics.

A multifaceted approach is required to dismantle the entrenched culture of workplace harassment. Organisations must adopt stringent anti-harassment policies, conduct regular sensitisation programmes and ensure transparent investigative procedures. Additionally, the global corporate landscape must embrace “a zero-tolerance policy” towards any form of harassment, ensuring that perpetrators are swiftly and decisively dealt with. Enhanced legal awareness, proactive governance and an unwavering commitment to upholding workplace ethics will serve as bulwarks against this insidious violation of women’s rights.

(The writer is a lawyer, and a journalist on the staff of The Statesman. The names in this article have been altered to safeguard the identities of those involved.)