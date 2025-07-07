From India to Boston: Asmi Aderay’s heartfelt rise in Indie-pop

Incorporating the warmth of Indie pop, the soul of R&B, and the familiarity of folk, Asmi Aderay’s music is a coalescence of emotional depth, cultural nuance, and bold vulnerability.

Born in India and now currently residing in Boston, she is a student at Berklee College of Music. Her songs delve into themes of love and hunger and about discovering who you are. Her music makes people feel free to think and be strong, from the dreamy sincerity of her first album, Thought of Being in Love, to the simmering passion of Confess to Me.

Her upbringing created the foundation for her soulful music. She has been able to discover and improve her art at Berklee with the help of teachers like Grammy-nominated singer Debo Ray. Ray once told her, “Don’t hold back, be your whole, honest self every time you go on stage.” That motto has shaped both Asmi’s live shows and her songs.

The way Asmi makes art is based on her feelings and often uses personal journals and late-night thoughts to motivate her. Some songs are soft confessions, while others are thumping with anger that isn’t said. Confess to Me, in particular, captures both the pain of wanting to be honest wrapped in a beat that makes you want to move.

But Asmi’s music isn’t just about letting off steam. It’s a bridge between countries, between artists and audiences, and between hidden feelings and the art of deciphering. Knowing that a song helped someone get through the harsh times and the difficult realities of life makes it worth it for her.

As Asmi’s fame grows on stage and online, she makes it a point of staying grounded. You would often find her sharing her process videos, insights, and behind-the-scenes with her followers to give them an insight into how she works on her art.

At present, Asmi is working on a new album that is soon set to be released this year and will focus on how she has grown as a person and a musician. This album will focus on different music genres and emotional stories. She also wants to do more shows in the U.S. and India and work with artists from different musical and cultural backgrounds.

Asmi Aderay doesn’t just compose music; she makes room for people to feel something.