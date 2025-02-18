Enjoy ecological wonders with the thrill of wildlife in Madhya Pradesh

Panna Tiger Reserve is located in the Panna and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh, India. It was established in 1981 and is known for its diverse flora and fauna, including the majestic Bengal tiger. Here are some key points about the reserve: Area covers approximately 542 square kilometres. It is home to various species, including leopards, deer (like the chital and sambar), and over 200 species of birds. The reserve features a mix of hills, plateaus and valleys, along with the Ken River flowing through it, creating a variety of habitats. The reserve has been involved in significant conservation efforts, particularly for the tiger population. It faced challenges in the past with a decline in tiger numbers but has seen successful rehabilitation programmes. Ecological restoration initiatives have aimed to restore the grasslands and forests to support the ecosystem. Visitors can engage in jeep safaris and nature walks to explore the wildlife and scenic beauty. Besides tigers, the reserve is known for its stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and ancient archaeological sites like the nearby Khajuraho temples. Panna Tiger Reserve is accessible from Khajuraho, with the nearest airport and railway station. In Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, counting of wild animals is being done from 21st January to 28th January under Phase-4 monitoring. Keeping this in view, changes have been made in tourism timings. Therefore, the time for morning safari for tourists has now been fixed from 8 am for the period from 21st January to 28th January. Trap cameras have been installed at identified places in all the forest areas of the Tiger Reserve for counting wild animals. The photographs collected in these cameras are matched, and new wild animals are identified from this. In the census, information is also obtained about the movement and territory of tigers, leopards and other wild animals. Forest personnel have been deployed in the Tiger Reserve to count tigers, leopards and co-predator wild animals.

How to reach:

Madla Gate is the main entry gate to Panna National Park, which is well connected with the road network. You can take any public transport from Khajuraho (approx. 24 km), Panna (approx. 20 km), and Satna (approx. 92 km) to reach the park.

The nearest airport is Khajuraho Airport (approx. 22 km).

The nearest railhead is Khajuraho railway station (approx. 20 km) and Satna railway station (approx. 92 km).

Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve is located in the central part of India, primarily in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. This reserve is part of the larger Sanjay National Park and is well-known for its diverse wildlife and beautiful landscapes and is located in the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh. It is part of the Bandhavgarh-Sanjay-Guru Ghasidas-Palamau tiger conservation landscape. The terrain comprises plain areas in Dubri Sanctuary and undulating hills in Sanjay National Park. The reserve covers around 1,165 square kilometres, encompassing forests, grasslands, and hills. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including Bengal tigers, leopards, sloth bears and spotted deer. The reserve is also a habitat for numerous bird species, making it popular among birdwatchers. The vegetation primarily consists of mixed forests, including bamboo and Sal trees, along with grasslands. As a designated tiger reserve, it plays a crucial role in the conservation of the Bengal tiger, addressing issues such as poaching and habitat loss. There are initiatives to involve local communities in conservation efforts, promoting sustainable practices that benefit both wildlife and people.

The reserve offers jeep safaris and guided treks for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, providing opportunities to spot various animals in their natural habitat. Visitors can enjoy beautiful landscapes, including lush green forests and hills, making it an attractive destination for ecotourism. There are two important corridors connecting it to Bandhavgarh and Guru Ghasidas National Park, which facilitate tiger dispersal. The rich biodiversity and habitat improvement indicate potential to host a viable tiger population in the reserve.

How to reach:

The Varanasi airport at 275 km, the Prayagraj airport at 280 km, and the Jabalpur airport at a distance of 280 km are almost equidistant from the destination. The nearest major railway station is Shahdol, about 90 kilometres from the reserve. Other nearby stations are Umaria and Katni. It is very well connected by NH 39 and other roads.

Satpura Tiger Reserve is located in the Satpura Range in Madhya Pradesh, India, and is known for its stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique ecosystem. The reserve spans approximately 1,427 square kilometres and includes the Satpura National Park and the neighbouring Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including Bengal tigers, leopards, Indian bison (gaur), sambar deer, and numerous species of birds. The variety of habitats supports a diverse range of flora and fauna. The geography includes rolling hills, dense forests, rocky outcrops, and rivers, contributing to its scenic beauty. Established as a tiger reserve in 2000, concerted efforts are in place to protect the tiger population and their habitats through anti-poaching measures and habitat restoration.

Sustainable tourism initiatives aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism help maintain the balance between conservation and visitor engagement. The reserve offers jeep safaris, elephant rides and nature walks, allowing visitors to explore its rich biodiversity. Birdwatching is also a popular activity due to the diverse avian population. In addition to wildlife viewing, the reserve is known for its picturesque views, waterfalls, and unique geological formations, enhancing its appeal to nature lovers. The nearest major city is Hoshangabad, which is about 50 kilometres away. The closest railway station is Pipariya, and the nearest airport is in Bhopal, approximately 200 kilometres away. Satpura Tiger Reserve is noted for its lesser-known wildlife experiences compared to other reserves, with an emphasis on walking and elephant safaris, which allow for a more intimate connection with nature.

How to reach:

The closest airport to Satpura is the Bhopal airport (115 km). Itarsi is the prominent railway junction with trains from all across the country, located approximately 70 km away from the park. Satpura is well connected by roads to other major cities of the state like Bhopal, Indore and Pachmarhi.

Veerangana Durgabati Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh, India, is a notable protected area that contributes to the conservation of wildlife, particularly the Bengal tiger. The reserve was officially notified in 2021. Situated primarily in the Dindori district, the reserve is spread across three districts—Sagar, Damoh, and Narsinghpur. It includes the previously notified Durgavati and Nauradehi wildlife sanctuaries. The area covers approximately 1414 square kilometres. The reserve showcases a diverse ecosystem, featuring various types of vegetation, including dry deciduous forests. The forests are dominated by sal and teak trees. Major fauna found here include tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs, four-horned antelopes, chital, sambar, and nilgai. The area holds good potential for increasing the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh. Notable species include the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, deer, and numerous bird species. The reserve plays a vital role in habitat preservation and protecting the endangered tiger population in the region. Various conservation programs aim to enhance the ecological balance and promote sustainable tourism. Visitors can engage in wildlife safaris, birdwatching, and nature walks. The reserve is accessible from nearby towns, providing facilities for tourists. The area around the reserve is rich in history and tribal culture, offering insights into the local traditions and lifestyles.

How to reach:

The nearest airports are Jabalpur Airport (JLR) and Bhopal Airport (BHO). From the airport, you can hire a taxi or use local transportation to get to the tiger reserve. The nearest major railway station is Jabalpur Junction. From Jabalpur, you can take a taxi or a bus to reach the reserve. You can drive from nearby cities like Jabalpur or Bhopal. There are good road connections, and using a GPS navigation system will help you find your way. Buses and taxis are available from nearby cities, making it easy to access the reserve.

Ratapani Tiger Reserve is another significant protected area in Madhya Pradesh, India. Ratapani was designated as a tiger reserve in 2008. , located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, in Vindhya Range in central India, is one of the finest teak forests in the state and is less than 50 kilometres (31 mi) away from the capital Bhopal. Situated near the town of Hoshangabad and encompasses parts of the Hoshangabad and Sehore districts. The reserve covers approximately 1,920 square kilometres. Ratapani features a mix of dry deciduous forests, sal forests, and grasslands. This variety supports a rich biodiversity.

The reserve is home to carnivores like tiger, leopard, dhole, hyena, jackal, and fox, along with chital, sambar, nilgai, four-horned antelope, langur, wild boar, langur, and rhesus macaque. Sloth bears are also seen often. Squirrels, mongooses, gerbils, porcupines, hares, etc., are of common occurrence. Among reptiles, there are different kinds of lizards, chameleons, cobras, pythons, vipers, kraits, etc. Among snakes, they are common. More than 150 species of birds are seen here. A few to mention are the common babbler, crimson-breasted barbet, bulbul, bee-eater, baya, cuckoo, kingfisher, kite, lark, Bengal vulture, sunbird, white wagtail, crow pheasant, jungle crow, egrets, myna, jungle fowl, parakeets, partridges, hoopoe, quails, woodpeckers, blue jay, dove, black drongo, flycatcher, flower pecker and rock pigeon.

The reserve is part of the Project Tiger initiative, aimed at tiger conservation and enhancing habitat connectivity. Active measures are taken to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts in surrounding areas. The reserve offers opportunities for wildlife safaris, birdwatching, and ecotourism. The scenic beauty and rich wildlife draw nature enthusiasts. It is relatively accessible from major cities in Madhya Pradesh, featuring basic tourism facilities. The areas surrounding the reserve have a rich cultural heritage, often influenced by local tribes and communities. Some precipitous hills have cliffs and large rock blocks and talus at the base. This unique feature provides shelter to various animals like vultures, reptiles, and small mammals.

How to reach

From Bhopal, about 70 kilometres away from the reserve. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or rent a car. Bhopal Junction, approximately 70 kilometres from the reserve. You can take a train to Bhopal and then hire a taxi or take a bus to Ratapani. Take the NH-46 highway towards Bhopal and then follow local roads to the reserve. The roads are generally in good condition, making it accessible by car.

(to be continued…)

The writer is a freelance contributor