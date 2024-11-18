Dev Deepawali: Binding India’s spirituality and divinity

Being presented as the “Festival of Lights for the Gods”, Dev Deepawali is one of the most special events that Varanasi celebrates. It usually takes place fifteen days after Diwali on the full moon day. But it is not just any other festival. It brings together the community, lights up the ghats of Varanasi with lacs of diyas, and helps people collaborate during the grand festivity.

Why do so many people gather in Varanasi for the occasion? It is simple: the spiritual atmosphere. As per legends, the gods come to the earth, and local people honour them by lighting diyas along the riverbanks. The flickering light focuses on the connection between humans and the divine. Several glowing lamps offer a sense of peace when you are walking through the ghats. This makes everyone feel as if they are part of something special and bigger. Everyone feels the same experience in the beauty of the moment, irrespective of whether you are a local, pilgrim or a tourist.

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi is not just a unique celebration but also a community affair. Families gather together to prepare for the night. They cook special dishes, decorate their homes and make beautiful rangolis. One can easily feel the vibe changing while they are present there. It is just as if the entire city becomes one big happy family that works together to celebrate this auspicious day.

Advertisement

Akash Choudhary, a local of Varanasi, stated that it is a special feeling when one visits Varanasi. While speaking to The Statesman, he said, “Everything changes during this particular time. One can feel a slight touch of winter while the day approaches. All the ghats are covered with diyas and everybody experiences the drone show, fire, and laser show. But the most important part is that everybody is together with a big smile on their face. This is what makes a city like Banaras holy and special.”

As per his comments, “People come together, share stories, food, and laugh. The unity has been creating strong bonds, like threads woven into a colourful saree. The festival is steeped in culture. Every element adds to the rich fabric of the celebration. Local artists showcase their talent and bring the streets to life. This cultural exchange is important to create an ambiance where everyone feels welcomed.”

After the diyas are lit up, one can easily feel the presence of the divine. Families place them in front of their homes and along riverbanks. When you light a diya, this shows that you invite prosperity and wave goodbye to negativity. This tradition has been part of the Hindu tradition, and it reinforces the importance of hope and renewal.

Nawab Singh, a boatman from the ghats of Varanasi, further added, “The local people share and communicate different stories with the visitors. Every lane of this city has a different and unique perspective.”

The Ganges River is Dev Deepawali’s main stage. As the day fades and the lamps are in place, the sight becomes breathtaking. The river reflects thousands of lights. Moreover, the place creates a wide path of hope. It is just like watching stars fall into the earth.

Photos by the writer