Breaking barriers

Sagun Agrawal interview:

A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a certified investment advisor, she is deeply passionate about financial literacy, particularly for women, which led to the inception of her financial literacy platform, Dhan Diksha.

Q. What inspired you to work towards women’s financial independence, and how did the journey of Dhan Diksha begin?

Agrawal: Whether homemakers or working women, many feel the topic of financial investment is too complicated. I noticed that women have money; they earn, save, and inherit wealth, but when it comes to growing that wealth, they often rely on male family members. That’s why I started Dhan Diksha: to empower women to take control of their money and make confident financial decisions.

Q. What are the common financial challenges that Indian women face today?

Agrawal: There are a couple of financial challenges that are unique to women. The first one is the gender pay gap: women earn less than men for the same job. Again, many still rely on male family members for major financial decisions, creating a cycle of reliance. Thirdly, women have a lower risk appetite. Another unique challenge is that, statistically, women outlive men but have smaller retirement funds. They are less prepared for hurdles that may arise due to old age.

Q. How can one overcome these challenges?

Agrawal: The primary component to overcome these challenges is financial literacy. Starting early and investing wisely is another way- even small investments compound over time. Thirdly, women should prioritise their personal financial investment.

Q. Why does financial literacy remain low among women despite increasing workforce participation?

Agrawal: I think there are three types of barriers that have held women back when it comes to gaining financial literacy. The biggest is the cultural barrier, and the second is resource constraints. Many financial products don’t cater to their needs, such as pregnancy not being covered under health insurance. Third is when women tend to have more self-doubt, again due to conditioning and not having enough role models around them.

Q. What is your message for women on International Women’s Day regarding financial independence and empowerment?

Agrawal: Financial literacy is not a luxury but rather a necessity. It empowers them to make choices and ensure they are in a situation out of love and not dependence.

Ramya Ramchandran interview:

Ramya Ramchandran is the founder of Whoppl, a content-to-commerce company that focuses on content-led influencer marketing.

Q. How has your journey been since the inception of Whoppl, and have you faced any challenges?

Ramchandran: Entrepreneurship is full of ups and downs, and no two days are ever the same. Being a young, solo founder, I had to constantly prove my credibility. Constantly being committed to the goal, working with resilience, and having thorough perseverance have always helped me cope.

Q. What changes should be made to encourage more women in leadership roles?

Ramchandran: I think women should be respected and hired for their contributions, like their intelligence, relatability, and inbuilt understanding of cultural nuances. They should not be hired for the sake of diversity. Selection should be based on our strengths rather than gender.

Q. Do you think the landscape for women entrepreneurs in India has evolved?

Ramchandran: Absolutely. Today, a lot of women entrepreneurs are starting on a small scale. While the gender gap remains, we are slowly getting there, especially in urban areas.

Q. What message would you give to women who are looking forward to entering the influencer marketing or digital business space?

Ramchandran: Be clear on what you are trying to solve, and have a strong vision. No one is going to motivate you; you have to motivate yourself and stay consistent to build a strong, sustainable brand.

Nikita Harisinghani interview:

Nikita Harisinghani is the co-founder of Chrome Hospitality, which currently operates about nine restaurants.

Q. The hospitality industry is still largely male-dominated. What would be your view on this?

Harisinghani: Yes, it is still a male-dominated industry. In the early days of my career, I faced a few instances where it was difficult for people to take a woman seriously in a space usually controlled by men. Many still consider the restaurant business as a ‘man’s industry.’ However, with perseverance and consistency, I have come a long way. The landscape is also evolving, and today, there are many successful women entrepreneurs who are doing excellent work.

Q. What changes do you think are needed to inspire more women in leadership roles?

Harisinghani: I feel the industry needs to actively support women in leadership positions and move past outdated biases. One of the biggest problems would be work timing. Restaurant industries require someone who is willing to work late hours, and as times have evolved, many women are willing to work late hours. Also, I feel women bring incredible dedication to the job.

Q. What advice would you like to give to women on breaking barriers?

Harisinghani: My biggest advice is to focus on doing their best work. People will take you seriously only if you consistently show up, deliver results, and make yourself indispensable.