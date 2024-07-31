‘AI is the biggest game changer in the world’

Puja Das, a girl from Kolkata, now leads the search and personalisation team at Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), a media entertainment conglomerate in California, USA, overseeing media offerings on platforms like HBO, Max and Discovery.

In an interview with The Statesman’s Subhendu Maiti, she throws light on how transformative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are emerging as prime catalysts for the advancement of the human race. Prior to WBD, Das, an ex-student of Carmel High School in Kolkata, graduated with a Ph.D. in ML from the University of Minnesota. She has also led a team of applied ML researchers at Apple for several years. She is a recipient of the prestigious IBM PhD Fellowship award.

The excerpts are as follows:

Q: What are your views on AI from a global perspective?

A: AI and ML have made landmark advancements in recent decades and have evolved rapidly. They have seen major and widespread adoption in various sectors and are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping and influencing human lives in the future and how the world is conceived today.

In fact, AI is poised to be a major global game–changer in ways that may surpass our current imagination in the near future. In the past decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of AI across different industries. AI is now utilised in a wide range of fields, such as technology, media and entertainment, healthcare, transportation, education, e-commerce, advertising, and the creative arts. The broad application of AI brings forth numerous possibilities, and it is thrilling to envision its ongoing development and the impact it will have on the future.

Q: Will transformative technologies like AI bring about changes for economic growth?

A: Yes, transformative technologies like AI are expected to bring significant changes and contribute to economic growth through increased efficiency, innovation, and creating new opportunities across various industries. AI will boost global economies. The trend is further supported by tech companies investing billions of dollars in AI, sparking intense competition among international technology giants in Silicon Valley. However, AI emerging as a pivotal driver for human progress demands a diverse team of versatile professionals to guarantee a more impartial view of the economic and technological advancement of a nation.

Q: Why do you think AI is the biggest game changer?

A: Undoubtedly, AI is poised to dominate every aspect of life worldwide, with a significant impact already evident in our daily lives. From self-driving cars and personal voice assistants to influencing the advertisements we see on social media, AI is ubiquitous across various fields. AI stands out as one of the most crucial technological advancements in the world today because of its widespread application and accessibility. Recent months have seen a rapid adoption of AI tools by the public, demonstrated by programmes like ChatGPT reaching approximately 100 million monthly users and innovations like DALL-E. Generative AI tools have the potential to enhance human productivity, accelerate learning processes, and improve communication skills, ultimately benefiting individuals in diverse ways.

Q: Will there be any change in healthcare services using AI technology?

A: AI is projected to bring about a significant transformation in healthcare services, enhancing diagnoses, treatment procedures, and administrative tasks within the healthcare industry. With the appropriate application of AI, the patient-doctor relationship is expected to be strengthened through more personalised and efficient healthcare services. In the US and other countries, AI helps with medical imaging analysis, disease detection, surgical assistance, and monitoring patient vitals. By accurately detecting abnormalities in medical images like X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, AI can assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing conditions at an early stage, leading to quicker and more effective treatments. Conversational AI has been implemented in countries across the world to facilitate scheduling appointments with physicians and obtaining answers to medical queries through automated conversation interfaces.

Q. In education?

A: Speaking from California, I have already observed that several Class X+II schools have chosen to incorporate new-age subjects like AI and data science into their curriculum. It is evident that in the coming years, AI will significantly influence classrooms in schools worldwide.

Q. Studies conducted by various international technology giants on women’s participation in AI and ML have shown that research in AI is still predominantly led by men. What’s your view?

A: Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in AI Ph.D. earners, with growing female representation. Encouraging women in AI through mentorship, scholarships, and female leadership visibility is essential for diversity and innovation. Supporting and recognising women in AI is crucial for addressing biases and fostering inclusivity. AI offers promising career prospects for women across industries, bridging gender barriers. In recent years, the landscape for women in AI has evolved significantly with the introduction of mentorship programmes and diversity workshops at global conferences. Initiatives like the Anita Borg India chapter and the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing provide valuable platforms for women and minorities to network, learn, and seek guidance in the field of AI.

Q. What is your advice for young individuals in India to embark on an AI education journey?

A: In India, aspiring individuals can embark on their AI education journey by following a structured approach:

1. Research: Identify reputable universities offering AI programmes renowned for their strong curriculum and faculty.

2. Choose a programme: Select a programme aligned with your goals, whether it’s a Bachelor’s or Master’s in AI or specialised courses within computer science.

3. Check eligibility: Ensure you meet the programme’s academic requirements and entrance exam criteria.

4. Entrance exams: Prepare for and ace entrance exams such as JEE Main, GATE, or institute-specific assessments.

5. Application process: Complete application requirements like transcripts, recommendation letters, and statements of purpose.

6. Financial aid: Explore scholarship options to support your AI education.

7. Online programmes: Consider flexible online AI courses offered by platforms like Coursera, edX or Udacity.

8. Specialisation: Dive into focus areas like machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, robotics, or AI ethics.

9. Internships and projects: Gain hands-on experience through internships and projects to enhance your skills and bolster your resume.

10. Networking: Expand your professional network by engaging with industry experts, attending conferences and participating in AI community events to stay abreast of industry trends.