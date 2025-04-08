Internationalisation of higher education: Challenges and reforms

In an era where borders are blurring in the realms of education, economy, and technology, the internationalisation of higher education has become a pivotal force driving global progress. For India, a country with one of the largest and most diverse education systems in the world, this presents both an enormous opportunity and a formidable challenge. With ambitious aspirations to become a global education hub, India stands at a crucial crossroads—navigating its way through policy reforms, global collaborations, and infrastructural constraints.

India’s position in the global education landscape

India boasts over 1,000 universities and 40,000 colleges, catering to millions of students. However, despite its scale, Indian institutions struggle to compete with the world’s best. Only a handful of Indian universities find a place in prestigious global rankings like the QS World University Rankings or Times Higher Education Rankings, highlighting gaps in research, infrastructure, and global visibility.

At the same time, India is a significant contributor to global student mobility. As of 2024, more than 1.3 million Indian students are pursuing education abroad, with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, South Korea, and Poland being the top destinations. States like Punjab, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu lead this trend, driven by the lure of better education, cutting-edge research facilities, and enhanced career prospects.

Conversely, India is also working to attract international students. Government initiatives like ‘Study in India’ aim to position the country as an affordable and culturally rich destination for education. While the goal is to host 200,000 foreign students, the current number remains modest at around 50,000. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development projected that the total number of foreign students in India would reach around nine million by 2025. Most inbound students come from neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, drawn by India’s reputation in medicine, engineering, and business studies.

Trends shaping internationalisation in India

Several emerging trends indicate a shift in how India is engaging with global education. The rising number of Indian students going abroad underscores their quest for quality education and better career prospects. Fields like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), computer science, business management, and life sciences remain top choices.

Premier institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are forging partnerships with world-class universities. These collaborations foster student exchange programs, joint research, and dual-degree initiatives. For instance, IIT Delhi’s tie-up with the University of Queensland focuses on cutting-edge research in energy and sustainability. In recent years, many private institutes in India have established strong ties with reputed foreign universities for student exchanges, research collaborations, and joint programs.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has set the stage for transformative changes. By allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in India and encouraging Indian institutions to expand abroad, the policy aims to elevate India’s global education stature.

Challenges to overcome

While these trends are promising, India faces several roadblocks in its journey to becoming a global education leader. Many Indian institutions suffer from outdated curricula, inadequate research output, and insufficient infrastructure. Beyond universities, broader societal and governmental influences play an important role. In India, education has traditionally been seen as a pathway to employment rather than a pursuit of knowledge and innovation. These factors limit their ability to attract top global students and faculty.

Despite the NEP’s progressive framework, implementation has been slow. Proposals to allow foreign universities to operate in India have faced delays due to concerns over academic autonomy and quality control.

Most Indian universities lack modern facilities and research capabilities. While elite institutions like IITs and IIMs provide world-class education, smaller colleges struggle due to inadequate funding.

Language constraints, cultural differences, and safety concerns can deter foreign students. Moreover, India’s high outbound student mobility leads to a significant brain drain, where talented graduates settle abroad rather than contributing to India’s workforce.

The road ahead: Strategies for a global future

To harness the full potential of internationalisation, India needs a holistic and strategic approach. Curriculum updates, faculty training, and stronger research infrastructure are essential to elevate Indian institutions to global standards.

Streamlining policies will make it easier for foreign universities to set up campuses in India, boosting international collaborations and academic exchange. Expanding scholarships, targeted marketing, and better support services under the Study in India initiative can make India an attractive destination. Fostering inclusive campus environments will further aid this effort.

To meet students’ aspirations for quality education, research, and career growth, India must align higher education reforms with SDG 8, promoting sustainable economic growth and decent work. Many seek opportunities abroad due to superior education and career prospects. To counter this, India should enhance education quality, invest in R&D, and strengthen industry-academia ties. Initiatives like the National Research Foundation and skill programs can bridge education-employment gaps. Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship will empower students, reducing reliance on foreign economies. By fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem where education and employment drive each other, India can retain talent and emerge as a global education and research hub. Increasing innovation and entrepreneurship, coupled with strengthening industry-academia partnerships, can create an environment where Indian graduates choose to remain and contribute to the country’s growth.

The internationalisation of higher education is no longer optional for India—it is imperative for national progress. While challenges persist, proactive reforms, sustained investment, and global collaboration can position India as a leader in the global education ecosystem. By embracing change and fostering innovation, India can transform its higher education landscape, paving the way for a knowledge-driven future. As the world moves towards deeper global integration, India’s commitment to internationalisation will determine its role in shaping the future of education and innovation.

The writer is Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group