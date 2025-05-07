Celebrating the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar

A thought-provoking and enriching event titled ‘Celebrating Ambedkar’ was organised at New Alipore College by the SC, ST, OBC and Other Marginalized Cell, in collaboration with the Department of Political Science, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), and Swami Vivekananda University. The event paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, one of India’s greatest social reformers, and focused on his contributions toward the empowerment of dalit women and the marginalised sections of society.

Importance of studying Ambedkar

The programme underscored the critical relevance of Ambedkar’s life, work, and philosophy in the current social and academic discourse. As the architect of the Indian Constitution and a staunch advocate for the rights of the oppressed, Ambedkar’s legacy continues to inspire generations. His radical stance on caste, gender, and religion, and his embrace of buddhism in pursuit of social justice, make the study of his thought essential to understanding India’s social and political transformation. Ambedkar gave fresh eyes to look at Indian ways of life. His life is an example of how hard struggle and indomitable spirit for democracy can lead to success. His dictum, “Educate, ignite, organise” became the slogan for his followers. New Alipore College library showcases a good number of books on Ambedkar and dalit literature. Principal Sarangi is an active translator of dalit Bangla texts into English.

The primary objective of the event was to explore the role of Ambedkar in shaping the identity and voice of Dalit women, while also highlighting his enduring influence on literature, politics, and constitutional rights. The programme aimed to engage students and faculty in meaningful dialogue, encourage critical thinking, and strengthen academic interest in Ambedkarite thought.

The event was conducted in two halves with season one focusing on academic lecture and interaction. The first session featured an illuminating lecture by Aparna Singh, professor at Diamond Harbour Women’s University, titled ‘Dalit Women and the Ambedkarite Movement’. She provided a comprehensive overview of Ambedkar’s socio-political journey—from his early life in an ‘Untouchable’ family to becoming India’s first Law Minister and a buddhist by choice. She covered key themes such as the All India Depressed Classes Women’s Conference (Nagpur, 1942), The Hindu Code Bill, Ambedkar and buddhism, brahminical patriarchy, and the pivotal role of women in the Ambedkarite movement, referencing works like We Also Made History. The session was marked by lively interaction during the Q&A segment, where students posed thought-provoking questions, reflecting their engagement and curiosity.

Session two focused on film screening and quizzes. It included a screening of a biographical film on Dr. Ambedkar, followed by an engaging quiz competition based on the film. Students participated enthusiastically and were awarded prizes for their correct responses, making the session both educational and entertaining.

Reflections and outcome

The event witnessed the presence of students, faculty members, and invited professors from Swami Vivekananda University. The closing remarks by Jaydeep Sarangi, Principal of New Alipore College and a noted English-language poet focusing on dalit issues, emphasised the deep imprint of Ambedkar’s philosophy on dalit literature and contemporary socio-political thought.

Participants reflected on the insights gained from the programme, especially on the intersection of caste, gender, and resistance. The event successfully created a platform for rethinking Ambedkar’s legacy in a multidimensional way and encouraged future academic pursuits in the domain of social justice and equity.

Aparna Singh, in her concluding note, shared her appreciation for the initiative and the vibrant academic environment of New Alipore College. She lauded the inclusive and interdisciplinary approach to studying Ambedkar, calling it “a guiding force for future scholarship.”