Beyond marks: Teens making a difference through NGO work

In a world where academic excellence often overshadows other accomplishments, AquaTerra, a non-governmental organisation headed by teens, is proving that students are more than just their grades. These student changemakers are demonstrating that they can be defined as responsible citizens, not merely as the toppers of their classes. They are redefining success by actively contributing to societal and environmental causes, demonstrating that true education goes beyond textbooks and examinations.

Krish Goenka founded AquaTerra during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was in class 12. The organisation focuses on environmental awareness and societal upliftment for the needy. “There’s no gain saying the need for major attention towards environmental awareness and societal upliftment for those less privileged in the current age,” he further explains. “What motivated me was the sight of students like me who were blinded by the comforts of their surroundings and yet to define a meaning for their being. I wanted to hook those students into exploring the option of giving back to society.”

These students are stepping out of their comfort zones to address pressing social issues. They organise drives, lead workshops, and mobilise resources to make a real difference. Their efforts highlight a larger definition of citizenship, which includes empathy, leadership, and a proactive attitude to issue solutions. AquaTerra demonstrates that students may juggle academic commitments while still pursuing important social work.

Since its establishment in 2021, it has organised multiple offline and online drives, as well as fundraisers. They carried out an outstanding 83 drives in the first five months of this year, averaging two each day. These efforts include art workshops to encourage creativity, STEM seminars to ignite scientific curiosity, and public speaking lessons to improve confidence and communication skills. Visits to old age institutions, Sunday school sessions, and over 2,000 plantation drives are some of their most prominent activities. Their Sundarbans campaign was very effective, combining medical relief with plantation activities and the provision of needed commodities.

Balancing academics with social work is tough but rewarding for the students. Rachit Dugar from La Martiniere for Boys manages his time effectively, prioritising tasks and setting realistic goals. “Self-care is also essential to ensure I stay healthy and productive. The skills I gain from volunteering, like leadership, teamwork, and overall exposure, enhance my academic performance, creating a positive feedback loop,” he said. Naishha Mehta from Modern High School for Girls divides her day between school, self-study, and NGO work. “I make sure to dedicate my weekends to community centres and workshops, doing social work for environmental and social welfare,” she shared.

Volunteers like Shreya Guha Majumder and Samira Khan find immense fulfillment in their work. “I am very much energised by having everyone’s spirit and knowledge around me,” says Majumder. Khan adds, “It gives me an opportunity to serve the needy, and it dispenses me with nothing but utter solace.”

By engaging in voluntary social welfare, these students show that they are much more than their academic achievements. They exemplify the concept of responsible citizenship and show that teens can be successful change-makers in their communities.