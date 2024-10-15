Using intuitive thinking and analytical methods to identify tomorrow’s leaders

In an age where digital disruption and global challenges redefine industries overnight, the question isn’t just who is leading today but who will lead us tomorrow. Traditional markers of leadership—like seniority and technical expertise—are no longer sufficient on their own. Organisations need visionary individuals who can anticipate change, inspire innovation, and adapt swiftly to new realities. Identifying such leaders requires more than standard evaluations; it calls for a harmonious blend of intuitive insight and analytical rigour to create a dynamic leadership identification model.

The changing nature of leadership

Leadership today demands a multifaceted skill set that extends beyond authority and expertise. Attributes like adaptability, empathy, and innovative thinking have become as crucial as strategic planning and operational excellence. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, over 50 per cent of all employees will need reskilling to meet the demands of emerging roles, emphasising the need for leaders who can guide through transformation. Tomorrow’s leaders must excel in environments characterised by the following:

Rapidly changing priorities: Navigating shifting goals in response to market dynamics.

New value creation models: Embracing innovation to generate unique value propositions.

Decentralised structures: Leading effectively within flat or networked organisational models.

Innovative execution: Implementing cutting-edge strategies and leveraging new technologies.

Authentic leadership presence: Engaging and motivating diverse teams, both in-person and remotely.

The role of intuitive thinking

Intuitive thinking is crucial in identifying future leaders, offering insights that data might overlook by leveraging deep experience and subconscious cues to assess potential beyond metrics. Dr Jay Liebowitz, a knowledge management expert at Harrisburg University, noted that 73 per cent of executives trust their intuition, including 68 per cent of data-driven leaders.

This demonstrates how intuition complements analytics, capturing intangible qualities like emotional intelligence, cultural fit, and the ability to inspire—essential leadership traits. IBM exemplifies this by using psychological metrics in evaluations, fostering empathy and collaboration. Their holistic approach assesses both technical competencies and interpersonal skills, identifying leaders, adept at navigating complex human dynamics.

Intuitive thinking allows companies to recognise the intangible attributes that differentiate a good leader from a great one.

The increasing importance of analytics

Complementing intuition with data analytics enhances objectivity and provides a comprehensive view of a candidate’s capabilities. Analytics can:

Uncover hidden talent: Analyse performance data to identify individuals who consistently exceed expectations.

Predict future performance: Use predictive models to forecast a candidate’s success in leadership roles

Mitigate biases: Provide objective data points that counteract unconscious biases in the selection process.

For instance, Unilever implemented a digital recruitment process using AI algorithms to assess candidates’ facial expressions, language use, and tone during interviews. This approach not only streamlined their hiring process but also increased the diversity and performance level of new hires.

Challenges and opportunities

Integrating intuitive and analytical methods presents several challenges:

Data integration: Combining data from various sources can be complex.

Skill requirements: HR professionals may need training to effectively use advanced analytics tools.

Privacy concerns: Employees might be wary of how their data is collected and used.

However, these challenges offer opportunities for growth:

Investing in technology: Adopting integrated HR platforms can streamline data management.

Training and development: Upskilling HR teams in data analytics enhances their capabilities.

Transparency and ethics: Establishing clear guidelines on data usage builds trust with employees.

By addressing these challenges proactively, organisations can position themselves at the forefront of leadership development.

The future: Combining intuition and analytics

The most effective approach to identifying future leaders lies in integrating human intuition with analytical precision. This synergy allows organisations to:

Enhance decision-making: Use data to support and refine intuitive judgments.

Personalise development plans: Tailor leadership programs based on comprehensive insights.

Stay agile: Quickly adapt to changing leadership needs by leveraging real-time data.

Companies like Adobe have successfully combined these methods, using people analytics to inform their talent strategies while relying on leadership assessments to capture the human element. This balanced approach has resulted in higher employee engagement and a stronger leadership pipeline.

Preparing for tomorrow’s challenges

Identifying and nurturing future leaders is a complex but critical endeavour. By blending intuitive insights with robust analytical methods, organisations can discover leaders who are not only capable of meeting today’s challenges but are also prepared to drive future success. Embracing this integrated approach ensures that companies remain resilient and competitive in an ever-changing business landscape.

By proactively adapting leadership identification strategies, organisations position themselves to not just face the future—but to lead it.

The writer is the founder and managing partner, Ishwa Consulting