How is EdTech changing education with an adaptive curriculum?

The educational landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift with the increasing integration of cutting-edge technologies, redefining conventional teaching and learning methods. One of the most significant approaches, adaptive curriculum, has contributed greatly to revolutionising the education sector. It includes different teaching strategies, assessments, and materials intended to personalise the educational experience for every student.

At the forefront of the adaptive curriculum lies EdTech systems, which provide educators with the latest tools based on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and machine learning. These systems can assist teachers in identifying areas where students are experiencing difficulties while carrying out specific measures to help them improve. Moreover, these systems also help students learn at their own pace, providing the required assistance to succeed. Following these perks that EdTech systems bring, Fortune Business Insights has projected that the global adaptive learning market will reach 7.94 billion by 2027.

Key technological components of EdTech systems

The technological framework with which EdTech systems are based ensures that the students receive practical and customised learning experiences. Here’s a look at some of the key technical components that facilitate the successful implementation of adaptive curriculum:

Machine learning (ML) and AI: Both AI and ML have transformed the EdTech business. AI systems can analyse student data and provide personalised learning experiences based on their abilities and weaknesses. On the other hand, ML can assist in discovering student behaviour trends and provide teachers with information to help them enhance their instructional methods.

Learning management systems (LMS): These are software programs that manage and deliver educational content. These programs can communicate with other EdTech systems via Learning Technologies Interoperability (LTI), an industry protocol for integrating educational tools and processes. LTI enables seamless integration of various EdTech systems, making it easier for instructors and students to access and utilise additional technologies.

User interface (UI) and UX (User Experience): These are the critical components of an EdTech system. The UI/UX design of a learning platform can significantly influence learning results and student engagement. Additionally, students can navigate and engage with the platform effortlessly with a well-designed UI/UX, whereas a poorly designed one might cause discontent and alienation.

These technologies are deployed in the adaptive curriculum to bring about a change in the conventional ways of providing education to students. The EdTech solutions developed with these technologies intend to provide students with technical education training and skill development, ranging from online courses to virtual classrooms, altering how skills are learnt. Furthermore, these digital solutions foster involvement, engagement, and adaptability among students that traditional techniques fail to match.

While incorporating EdTech systems into the adaptive curriculum might seem challenging at first, the technology needs to be effective. A possible strategy is to correspond the technology with the educational goals and outcomes. This will help to ensure that technology is utilised to support the curriculum instead of substituting it. Also, with adequate training and support to educators regarding the utilisation of the novel EdTech systems, it can be ensured that the technology remains effective and beneficial to students.

The writer is the CEO of Birla Brainiacs