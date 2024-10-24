How AI is revolutionising interactive displays in education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making a significant impact across various sectors, and education is no exception to it. A UNESCO report highlights that AI has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in education today, via innovative teaching and learning practices. The AI-powered revolution can accelerate the growth of the educational industry towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 – which focuses on providing access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities to all.

Given the potential of AI, it is evident that the future is bound to be all about flexible learning outcomes. In the coming times, adaptability will be crucial in educational approaches, especially since many educators rely on conventional practices which may delay the progress of many students. With the successful integration and implementation of AI, educational systems can offer more advanced and responsive learning experiences suitable for all age groups.

The landscape of education is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of generative AI. This subset of artificial intelligence, which focuses on creating new content based on existing data, has started to make its mark on interactive displays in educational settings. By leveraging the power of generative AI, interactive displays are becoming smarter, more intuitive, and more adaptive, leading to enriched learning experiences and reshaping how students and educators interact. Let’s delve into how generative AI is revolutionising interactive displays in education.

Creating personalised learning content on the fly

Generative AI can dynamically generate personalised content for students, ensuring that learning materials cater specifically to individual needs. For instance, if a student is struggling with a math concept, the AI can instantly create new practice problems tailored to their level of understanding. By analysing the student’s previous responses, the AI can adapt to the difficulty of questions, offering just the right level of challenge to aid learning. This real-time, personalised approach ensures that every student can learn at their own pace and have access to resources that best suit their learning style.

Generating real-time visual aids and interactive models

Interactive displays have always been known for their ability to make lessons more engaging, but generative AI takes this to a new level. By using AI, these displays can create real-time visual aids, such as diagrams, graphs, and even 3D models, based on the topic being discussed. Imagine a biology class where students can see a 3D model of a cell generated on the spot, allowing them to explore each part interactively. Generative AI can also simulate historical events, scientific experiments, or even art creation, bringing abstract concepts to life and enhancing students’ understanding through visual learning.

Facilitating interactive storytelling and scenarios

One of the most exciting applications of generative AI in interactive displays is its ability to create interactive storytelling experiences. For example, in a history class, AI can generate a narrative set in a specific historical period, allowing students to explore different scenarios and understand the consequences of various decisions. This immersive, narrative-driven approach makes learning more engaging and memorable. Additionally, in language learning, generative AI can create real-time dialogues, helping students practice conversations in a variety of contexts, improving both their language skills and confidence.

Enhancing student creativity with AI-generated ideas

Generative AI encourages students to think creatively by providing them with new ideas, designs, or even prompts that can inspire projects and assignments. In art or design classes, for instance, students can use interactive displays to generate different styles of artwork, experimenting with various colour schemes and patterns. The AI can suggest alternatives or enhancements, fostering a spirit of creativity and exploration. This not only helps students discover their creative potential but also equips them with the skills to utilise AI as a collaborative tool in the future.

Creating adaptive learning paths

One of the major benefits of generative AI is its ability to analyse data and adjust learning paths for individual students. By understanding each student’s strengths and weaknesses, the AI can generate adaptive learning paths that guide students through topics at their own pace. Interactive displays can use this technology to present different sets of learning materials, quizzes, and exercises, ensuring that each student remains engaged and motivated. This adaptability allows educators to cater to a diverse range of learning needs without overwhelming any student or holding others back.

Automated generation of practice exercises and assessments

Generative AI can also be a game-changer in generating practice exercises, quizzes, and assessments. Instead of relying on pre-made question banks, the AI can create new exercises based on the specific areas where students need improvement. This means that no two students will receive the same set of questions, making assessments more tailored and effective. Additionally, AI can offer instant feedback, helping students understand their mistakes and learn from them. This continuous, personalised feedback loop is crucial for reinforcing concepts and promoting long-term retention.

Breaking language barriers with real-time translation

Generative AI’s language capabilities are also enhancing inclusivity in education. Interactive displays powered by AI can offer real-time translations of lessons, making it easier for students who are non-native speakers to follow along. This ensures that language is no longer a barrier to learning. Furthermore, AI can generate multilingual resources, allowing students to learn in their preferred language and fostering a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Generative AI is more than just a technological trend; it is a powerful tool that is transforming the educational experience by making interactive displays smarter, more adaptive, and more engaging. From generating personalised learning content to facilitating creative exploration, generative AI is equipping educators with the tools they need to cater to diverse learning styles and needs. As this technology continues to evolve, it holds the potential to reshape the future of education, making learning more accessible, interactive, and enjoyable for all students.

Educators and institutions that embrace the possibilities of generative AI will be better positioned to meet the needs of modern learners, preparing them for a future where creativity, adaptability, and technological literacy are key. The future of education is here, and it is being shaped by the limitless possibilities of generative AI.

The writer is Chief of Solitaire Brand Business, CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovations