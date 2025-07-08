Fueling innovation: Why a PG in entrepreneurship boosts careers

In a rapidly evolving global economy, innovation is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. As traditional industries undergo disruption and new technologies reshape the world of work, the demand for agile, innovation-driven professionals is skyrocketing.

Today’s world doesn’t just need more business graduates; we need bold thinkers. Individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset who can identify opportunities, implement innovations, and navigate change are invaluable in any context. In a recent study, while 84 per cent of CEOs acknowledge innovation as vital for growth, only 6 per cent express satisfaction with their company’s innovation performance. This highlights a gap between the importance of innovation and the ability and mindset to effectively implement and manage it.

Even within established organisations, we need employees with an entrepreneurial mindset, who think like entrepreneurs, who challenge conventional thinking, who seek efficiencies, or envision new products. They are the true powerful drivers of growth for our future. From fintech to health-tech, from AI to sustainability ventures, economies are placing their bets on bold thinkers, with an entrepreneurial mindset, who can turn ideas into impactful enterprises.

India is at the forefront of this transformation. As one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, the country is experiencing a profound entrepreneurial boom. With over 100 unicorns and a startup ecosystem ranked among the top globally (the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world!), India has become a hub for innovation. Government initiatives such as Startup India and Digital India, along with increasing internet penetration and a youthful demographic, have laid fertile ground for digital enterprises to flourish.

In this context, the appetite for entrepreneurial education is growing. Aspiring founders, product managers, venture builders, and intrapreneurs are seeking not just business knowledge but the tools to lead in a technology-first world. Pursuing a postgraduate programme that develops the skills and mindset valued by organisations of all sizes can position India’s leaders of tomorrow to navigate future shifts in the business landscape – equipping them to adapt, evolve, and succeed in any setting.

A postgraduate degree focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology provides ambitious individuals with the expertise to launch or scale their own ventures, contribute to high-growth startups, or drive innovation within established companies. That becomes especially relevant to the future leaders of India.

Specialised MSc programmes should be designed to meet the needs of the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders. Programmes should equip students with the mindset, skills and experience needed to lead in the entrepreneurial world – whether as startup founders, product innovators or change-makers within established organisations.

When considering a postgraduate programme, look for modules covering new venture creation, business modelling, and innovation strategy, and opt for courses which are both interdisciplinary and future-facing. Importantly, students should learn not only how to generate great ideas, but also how to test, refine, and implement them. It’s ideal if a programme blends theoretical learning with practical application, offering students the opportunity to engage with real-world problems, develop business plans, collaborate with startups, and connect with local innovation ecosystems.

Postgraduate programmes in entrepreneurship should equip students to make a difference and empower them to join a global community of innovators while gaining the skills and insights needed to contribute to India’s dynamic innovation landscape.

Graduates from entrepreneurial programmes will have gained the skills to pursue a wide range of exciting career paths. Some may launch their own startups or social enterprises; others might take up roles in product development, innovation strategy, venture capital, or digital transformation. Some could go on to lead intrapreneurial projects within large organisations, while others could use the programme as a stepping stone into policy, consultancy, or further academic research. The versatility of this type of degree lies in its strong foundation in both strategic thinking and technological awareness, making it highly adaptable to evolving market needs.

What unites these diverse career outcomes is a shared need for essential 21st-century capabilities: adaptability, innovation, leadership, and critical thinking. These are not just desirable traits, but rather the requirements in a global economy where technological change and market volatility are the norm.

Studying for a postgraduate degree in entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology empowers students to move beyond traditional career pathways and shape the future, whether by building new ventures, transforming organisations, or solving societal challenges. For India’s future leaders with global ambitions, this type of programme offers the tools, network, and inspiration to thrive in the innovation economy.

The future belongs to those who can create it. By learning entrepreneurial and innovation skills, students are not just preparing for tomorrow – they’re building it!

The writer is the programme director of MSc Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow.