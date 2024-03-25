Blooms and hues of paradise

Across cultures and time, flowers have been imbued with symbolic meanings and emotions. From timeless poems like William Blake’s Ah! Sunflower to contemporary songs like Miley Cyrus’ Flowers and Rabindranath Tagore’s Phule Phule Dhole Dhole, flowers have captured our imaginations and hearts. They serve as representations of our feelings, connecting us to others and ourselves. Therefore, let’s thoroughly explore the hues of blossoms before tomorrow’s explosion of colours.

India is the second-largest flower-growing country after China and the fourteenth-largest exporter of floriculture products globally. Most flowers grown in India are transported to wholesale markets in major cities, which operate in open yards.

On the Ganga’s banks lies one such market, which is chaotic yet colourful and is considered one of Asia’s largest flower markets, aka the Mullick ghat flower market. Considered no less than a heritage, this bustling market is a 168-year-old market that stretches from under the Howrah bridge along Strand Road towards the south.

With the intention of witnessing the daily trade happening here, The Statesman engaged in a conversation with Ashok Giri, a regular flower vendor, to gain insight into the inner workings of the daily flower trade. “Flowers are cultivated in various places in West Bengal, like Nadia, Bankura, Howrah, the North and South 24 Parganas, and Midnapore. These flowers are meticulously loaded onto trucks at an early hour, typically around 4 a.m., and subsequently transported to various destinations like Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and even shipped abroad. The price of each flower remains different each day as the market fluctuates frequently based on demand and cultivation factors.”

“The demand for marigold and jasmine flowers is high during weddings and festivals, with the supply coming primarily from Midnapore and Haringhata. The demand for roses on this year’s Valentine’s Day was lower compared to previous years due to its coincidence with Saraswati Puja. Roses in the region are sourced from Pashkura, Purulia, and even Bangalore, known for their colours and size. Roses from the region are sold in states like Orissa, Jharkhand, and Bihar before being exported abroad,” adds Giri.

Gautam Ghosh, an individual responsible for the operation of a local leaf shop, also gives insights about his trade in the leaf business. He says, “We source and distribute goods from various locations, including Sikkim, Dumdum Cantonment, and Basirhat. Of these, some we keep here for business in this market, while others are loaded onto trucks daily at an early hour for foreign states and countries like Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Gujarat, and even Nepal.”

The aforementioned ghat, previously known as the Nimai Mullick Ghat, was initially constructed by Rammohan Mullick in 1855 as a tribute to his father, Nimai Charan Mullick. Historical records indicate that the ghat was built on the site of the former “Noyaner Ghat,” which was constructed by a prior family ancestor, Noyanchand Mullick, in 1793. Another prominent family member, Jadunath Mullick, renovated Mullick Ghat between the years 1870 and 1874. The whole market depends upon the chain analysis in which producers, sellers, and resellers have a significant role.

According to an article released by the International Journal of Innovative Science, Engineering, and Technology in August 2019, what makes this market noteworthy is a thorough supply chain analysis in which producers, sellers, and resellers play crucial roles. Most vendors here live in small, makeshift homes within the market, creating floral arrangements and bouquets, which are especially in high demand during weddings and religious occasions. The market attracts over 2,000 vendors daily, with marigold and pinwheel flowers being in the highest demand.

The waste disposal and water shortage problems, along with crowd control machines, are significant issues in the market.

The absence of adequate waste disposal systems for flowers has detrimental effects not only on the environment but also on public health. Next, the availability of clean drinking water is exceptionally poor, significantly impacting various water uses. Unlike other regions, access to water is not taken for granted here. Despite having 244 shops in the area, residents struggle to obtain enough water for their daily needs. Lastly, the destruction of the footbridge (which directly connected Burrabazar) by the railway ministry has made transportation difficult for people.

“Previously, water pumps were made but were ruined over time as impellers became clogged with debris and started to wear out, hence reducing the water flow. The Mullick Ghat Phool Bazar Parichalan Samity, under the Department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, Government of West Bengal, had also tried hard to resolve such issues, but no tangible progress was made,” adds Giri.

In a phone conversation with the Chairman of this market, Swarna Kamal Saha, an Indian politician and member of the All India Trinamul Congress, he says, “Efforts are being made to construct a cold storage facility to minimise waste. However, funds allocated by the centre were wasted due to legal challenges. Requests for an alternative footbridge to the railway department are also unanswered.”

Other Asian countries, like China, Thailand, Japan, and Sri Lanka, are also seeing steady growth, just like India, due to their favourable climatic conditions and affordable labour costs. The Netherlands dominates the global floriculture trade, accounting for over 40 per cent of total world exports. Besides the Netherlands, countries like the United States, Colombia, and Italy are major players in the global flower market, both in cultivation and trade. The floriculture industry has grown extensively into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, spanning approximately 145 nations, with the United States and Japan as prominent consumer markets.

So, on the next occasion when you happen to purchase flowers while being in Kolkata, it would be worthwhile to acknowledge that this creation is a result of the arduous labour and persistent struggles of countless individuals. The flowers do please and appease, and each has a story to tell—not only in historical terms but also in challenging human realities.

