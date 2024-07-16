The running tap

The continuous sound of water drops falling from the kitchen tap tore the silence of the night. Nilima woke up in a cold sweat and checked her alarm clock. It was around 2:10 a.m.

She decided to get up and turn off the tap. Again, that is. Because she remembers turning it off properly before going to bed. She looked at her cat, who was sleeping comfortably, curled up on the couch, hiding her cute little face in his paws.

Nilima sleepily trudged to the kitchen. To her surprise, the tap was turned off. The sink, too, was dry, and there were no signs of water having recently spilt on it. Puzzled, she decided to drink a glass of water before heading back to bed.

It was at this point that she noticed that the door of her bathroom was slightly ajar. Didn’t she shut the bathroom door before going to bed? She couldn’t remember. She went to shut it.

As she reached out to turn the knob of the door to shut it, she froze in her tracks. It was her cat hanging from the hook on the wall beside the shower. It had a diabolical grin on its face. Its eyes were filled with evil.

It suddenly pounced on Nilima. She screamed in terror, turned back, and ran. Behind her was her cat, or at least a creature that resembled him outwardly.

Nilima lost consciousness. When she woke up, lying on the kitchen floor, she found her cat staring at her face. The tap water dripped. She lost consciousness again.