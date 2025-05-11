The many faces of motherhood

When we think of the word ‘Ma’, we picture a woman who fed us, scolded us, and stayed up with us through fevers and fears. More than just a word – ‘Ma’ embodies the soul of motherhood, a love that is pure, unconditional and selfless. However, is motherhood only limited to blood ties, or by the bond it creates? Is it only about giving birth or also about supporting, nurturing and shaping a child?

From caregivers and teachers to foster parents and support homes, there exists a quiet network of nurturers who silently devote themselves to building countless young lives. As said by Sudeshna Sinha, a special educator, ” A mother is the whole world for a child in his initial years. However, when the child begins school, their point of focus shifts a little. Their teacher slowly becomes another primary caregiver.” This is because when they start spending around 4-5 hours daily in a school, they gradually begin to admire, imitate or attach themselves to the teacher. “It applies even for a caregiver at the home or a staff member at the creche facility.

Children start analysing themselves and valuing appreciation from outside – and the immediate outside, beyond parents, are usually teachers, caregivers or support homes,” she added. She further pointed out that they rush to them to show something as simple as a hair band, or a new toy or a pencil box. For a child without parents, the absence of caring adults can have lasting social and psychological effects. “In such cases, safe and trusted protection homes become vital,” she claimed, adding, “Teachers, caregivers, foster parents, and support homes are indispensable and often become an extended family a child needs.”

On this special day, The Statesman brings to the forefront the voices of those whom we may not call ‘Ma’ but symbolise everything the word stands for, because a mother may be one person, but motherhood is a feeling that transcends blood and biology.

Somali Mitra, Head of Administration, Modern High School International: “Motherhood to me is a way of life. It is about giving and being compassionate, whether it’s to your own child or a student. It’s not necessarily restricted to biology – that’s a narrow way to define. As a teacher, caregiver or mentor, we constantly give, and in return, we receive immense respect and affection. No one is shaped by one individual, we are a product of several influences – our teachers, caregivers and guardians. As we grow through the stages of life, our needs evolve, and different people fulfil those maternal roles at different times. When my students come back from college and tell me they remembered something I said that helped them navigate the tough time – that’s a motherhood moment. Life is not static; it’s dynamic, and so is care. At times, we need someone to nurture us, create ethos and instil values. So at different stages, whether it’s developmental, adult or geriatric, maternal care comes in different forms – not just from mothers but also from those who choose to deeply care for us.”

Pompa Lewis, caregiver at a primary school: “Motherhood is not just about blood relation. I know that when a mother sends her child to us, we have a responsibility to care for, love, and protect them as a mother would. The child is dependent on us during those hours, and we must provide them with a safe environment. People may not think of us on Mother’s Day, but we don’t do it for recognition. We do it because we love it and it is our duty. Foster parents, teachers, protection homes, and caregivers are all essential parts of a child’s overall development. As teachers nurture and provide them with wisdom, we similarly give care and ensure they become good human beings. Even house helps who look after children in the absence of working parents play a key role. They make sure that the child is well taken care of.”

Sanjana Vakharia, Director, Mongrace Montessori House: “Mothers are a source of inspiration, whether they are biological or come in the form of a caregiver or teacher, or family members. They inspire and shape a child’s future. Mothers may give birth, but it requires an entire community to raise a child. A mother is a hero in the eyes of her child, I think teachers, caregivers, foster parents, grandparents or aunts are unsung heroes who play meaningful roles in the lives of children. I don’t think we are not acknowledged; maybe the care is seen as entitlements, but if it was overlooked, then society wouldn’t be as strong as it is today. As a teacher, when a child comes into school, looks at our eyes, we know he is entrusting us with his entire being. And when they graduate, take the certificate and walk away, it is not that they leave the school, instead, they take a piece of our heart and soul with them. That’s the essence of maternal love, expressed in many beautiful forms.”

Sachidananda Das, Secretary, Hope Kolkata Foundation: “It is impossible to replace the warmth, love and care of a mother. However, motherhood should not be viewed solely through a biological lens. The people involved in raising a child – caregivers, teachers, support homes or foster parents – play equally important roles. Society often underestimates them, but they are vital pillars. For instance, if a mother has to work for 8-9 hours and has a toddler at home. In such situations, the caregiver’s role becomes crucial. Many often depend on creche facilities, so their responsibility can’t be overlooked. While a mother’s role is the most significant, the support system around her plays an essential part in ensuring a child doesn’t feel their absence. At Hope, we aim to fill this gap for children without families. We provide them with a holistic, home-like environment to ensure they get a safe and protected childhood.”

To reflect the layered nature of motherhood, The Statesman also spoke to Ranita Baraily, a single working mother who emphasised that fostering a child’s growth takes more than just one – it takes a village of love.

Ranita Baraily: “Raising a child is never easy—and as a single mother, it often felt like climbing a mountain with no map. I still remember the ache in my heart when I returned to work just six months after my daughter was born. Leaving her in a creche was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I was riddled with guilt and anxiety, constantly wondering if anyone could love and care for her the way I did. But I soon realised—I wasn’t alone. Before my daughter had even started school, my mother, sister, and brother stepped in without hesitation. They cared for her with the kind of love and devotion that only family can offer. Their support gave me the strength to walk into work each day with peace of mind, able to give my all to my career, knowing she was safe and loved. And then, as she grew, others joined our journey. Her teachers became guiding lights, nurturing her spirit, fueling her curiosity, and shaping her values. More recently, it’s been her karate teacher and swimming coach who’ve helped her build not just physical strength, but confidence, resilience, and discipline. It taught me a powerful truth: the people who help raise our children—whether they are teachers, caregivers, foster parents, creche staff, or even those working in orphanages—may not share a child’s blood, but they are deeply vital to society. Their role is just as essential as a mother’s in shaping the emotional, social, and intellectual fabric of a child’s life. They are the quiet builders of a child’s future, often unrecognised, but never insignificant. Watching my daughter grow into a strong, independent, and joyful young person has been the most fulfilling part of my life. Raising a child is never a one-person journey. It truly takes a village—and I am endlessly grateful for mine. Every hand that reached out to help, every heart that cared, made this journey possible. Their love didn’t just help raise my daughter—it helped me rise too.”