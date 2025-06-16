Revive the radio

Today, Dear Readers, let’s talk about the “radio”. This week I was thrilled to get a call from All India Radio (AIR), Kolkata, asking if I would want to “give a talk” to use their delightful jargon. It would be an honor, of course, I said. AIR, Kolkata is not only an ancient heritage of our city and country but I have personal associations with it which are filled deeply with nostalgia. AIR, Kolkata was where my father Prasun Mitra worked decades ago. It was, in fact, his first job. Subsequently he got an offer from Voice of America and he went off to the United States to join their Bengali service as a broadcaster. Though my father is no longer in this world, as I was walking down the old corridors of the AIR, Kolkata office, I could feel Dad’s blessings. There is something about spaces….after a lot of time has passed. It is the same land….and location….but it is actually different. Time swept away the memories of people who fleeted in and out. Echoes and whispers only exist in the minds and hearts of those who want to hear them.

The topic was “World Day Against Child Labor”. It is observed annually on June 12 (this Thursday). The recording was earlier.

Advertisement

I was thrilled, happy. But saddened to hear that the radio is not doing too well. In the age of digital media and to television, people have grown used to visual content.

Advertisement

I told myself I will do my utter best to try to revive people’s interest in the radio and not let it fade into oblivion. I hope this object of affection does not become obsolete, extinct.

When we drive we listen to the radio. When we work we listen to the radio. And Durga Puja is ushered in by the radio. Let’s not forget.

Long live the radio.

The writer is Editor, Features