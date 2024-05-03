Hydration is the key towards combating sizzling temperature, says expert

“It’s too hot”, “I am melting”, and “It’s like we are inside a hot furnace” are probably what you get to hear the most nowadays. The only factor that influences us to go through the grinding work schedule and travel an hour hanging from packed buses and metros teeming with heads is the AC that would hit you right in the face as you punch in and chill your soul. And, while that coffee machine might call your name to enjoy a hot cup of espresso, you make a beeline for the refrigerator to grab a bottle of chilled water or maybe a chilled refreshing fruit juice.

What you eat and drink and your nutritional intake often take a backseat during the summer. The sweltering heat results in a loss of appetite, and the sweat results in flushing out more water and sodium than you intake, leading to exhaustion and fatigue. “Summer nutrition is something that people must be aware of. It includes a diet that is light, balanced, and easy to digest. When it comes to the summers, hydration should be the priority to combat the heat.” says Sudeshna Maitra Nag, clinical nutritionist and chief dietician at the Peerless Hospital, Kolkata.

Dehydration is often synonymous with a hot, scorching summer and is symptomised by headache, exhaustion, vomiting, dizziness, flushed skin and others. The right summer diet helps hydrate your body from the inside, regulate the body temperature, flush out toxins and help your body feel energised. So, what should your summer plate be filled with?

The do’s

Go for foods which have a high water content. This includes ridge gourd (‘jhinge’), pineapple, bell pepper, bottle gourd, cucumber, watermelon. Your bodies tend to lose a lot of water through sweat during the summers, and fruits and veggies that come with a high water content but are low in fibre constitute the ideal summer ingredients to indulge in.

Sudeshna Maitra Nag adds, “Hydration is the key, as I have already mentioned. Rather than going for a hot cup of tea or coffee every time, opt for coconut water, lemon water, electrolyte-infused water, ‘bael er sharbat’, ‘ghol’, ‘aam panna’, homemade lassi, and avoid the packaged ones as they often contain high amounts of sugar. I recommend adding curd to any one of your major meals. Curd is not only a good source of protein but contains ample probiotics that help manage gut health.”

Add antioxidant-rich foods to your diet that help combat bacterial and virus growth, which is the precursor to the rapid production of free radicals. A diet consisting of antioxidant-rich foods like spinach, berries, and beetroot helps fight free radicals.

The don’ts

Avoid spicy, fried food.

Sudeshna Maitra Nag comments, “It’s best to avoid outside food, especially biriyani, rolls or anything that is spicy and rich. This can lead to stomach discomfort and indigestion. If you have to eat outside, go for ‘doi chire’, rice, daal, puffed rice with ‘chola’, whole fruits and not cut fruits as cut fruits often become the ground for bacteria formation.”

Avoid drinking too much coffee as it acts as a diuretic and often results in too much fluid loss.

Avoid drinking chilled water straight out of the fridge after coming from the sun. It can choke your throat and can hinder your digestion process as well. Instead, go for fluids that are at room temperature.