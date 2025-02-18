City Sleek, On Fleek!

Think Goa, and probably the first few montages that run their course through your imagination would be those of azure-hued waters lapping on a white-sanded beach. You lying languorously beneath a swaying coconut tree, on a beach chair sipping a potent, feni–kokum cocktail, while nibbling on a mid-afternoon snack that takes the form of a creamy prawn in white sauce rissoi…

Yes, for most, that’s the Goa they want and get. But every now and then true-blue city lovers, like myself, also crave the hustle and bustle of a city. One that Goa’s historic capital Panaji (or as the locals prefer, ‘Panjim’) affords us. Recognising this demand is the brand new Novotel Panjim Goa that opened in October 2024. And I was recently there to check it out!

Location at its best

As part of the Novotel brand’s expansion in India, this prominent name in global hospitality unveils its fourth property in Goa. Nestled in the vibrant capital city of Panaji, Novotel Goa Panjim effortlessly blends modern sophistication with the timeless charm of the region. Making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers alike.

Situated just 35 minutes from Dabolim Airport and 45 minutes from MOPA Airport, this property offers travellers unparalleled convenience. The hotel’s location makes it easy for guests to explore the city’s historical landmarks like the nearby, quaint Fontainhas cultural enclave. Then there’s also the lively river waterfront promenade of Miramar and the sea-abutting monument of Donna Paula that Panjim is known for. The property serves as a peaceful haven amidst the energetic hustle of the city, providing the perfect retreat for those seeking relaxation without sacrificing accessibility.

Where sustainability meets style

I was happy to learn that the innovative design of this property has already earned it the prestigious 2024 India’s Best Design Award by Design India, highlighting the hotel’s fusion of traditional hospitality with a relaxed resort-style ambiance. The property’s thoughtful layout and eco-conscious features contribute to its budding reputation as a forward-thinking and environmentally responsible hotel.

Keeping up with the demands of and sensitivity to sustainability, the hotel is designed with this aspect at its core. Its architectural design features curvilinear, foliage-festooned balconies that stretch across the building, creating an open, airy feel that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. This connection with nature is further emphasised in the hotel’s central atrium, which bathes in natural light, creating a tranquil oasis in the heart of the hotel. The design reflects both modern elegance and a deep respect for the local environment, offering a serene atmosphere that allows guests to unwind.

State-of-the-art facilities for every need

The property boasts 143 elegantly appointed rooms that combine contemporary design with the comforts of a home away from home. For business travellers, Novotel Goa Panjim offers over 8,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space, making it an ideal venue for conferences, seminars, and social gatherings.

When it comes to dining, the hotel offers a diverse culinary experience with three distinctive dining outlets. Guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines, from local Goan specialties to international flavours. But more on that aspect a little later.

The hotel’s luxurious spa and salon provide a rejuvenating experience, while the state-of-the-art fitness center and inviting swimming pool ensure that guests can stay active and energised during their stay.

Furthermore, the hotel has introduced a seamless, contactless check-in experience, allowing guests to check in via a digital key on the hotel’s app. This next-generation feature enhances convenience and ensures that guests can focus on enjoying their stay. The hotel is designed to offer a perfect balance between relaxation and productivity, encouraging guests to embrace the art of slow living while staying connected.

Nora’s cantina: A culinary delight

One of the hotel’s greatest calling cards is the late December 2024 launched Nora’s Cantina, a specialty restaurant offering a fresh and exciting dining experience. This elegant Spanish and Portuguese restaurant is poised to become a favourite among food enthusiasts. It already has my vote.

The contemporary design of the restaurant is bright and welcoming, offering a perfect atmosphere for intimate gatherings or casual meals with friends and family. The restaurant features a diverse menu, showcasing the vibrant flavours of Spain and Portugal. Guests can indulge in a variety of small plates like Queso de Cabra and Vieiras Chamuscas, or enjoy hearty mains such as Chuletas de Cordero a la Parrilla and Lomo al Vacío. For those looking to elevate their dining experience, the restaurant offers a curated selection of Iberian wines, spirits, and signature cocktails with refreshing citrus and herbal notes. To finish off the meal, indulge in the decadent Turrón Tiramisu, a blend of pistachio nougat, Baileys, and dark rum, or savour the rich and creamy Basque cheesecake.

To sum up my experience checking out the property, I’d safely say that the Novotel Goa Panjim stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation in hospitality. Whether you’re visiting for business, leisure, or a blend of both, like I was, this new property promises a refined, yet relaxed experience in one of India’s most iconic destinations. With its stunning design, exceptional facilities, and unique culinary offerings, this property is ready to claim its well-deserved spot on Goa’s hospitality landscape map.