An evening of elegance at The Statesman’s ‘Best Face, Best Dress Award Programme’

A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Surely. However, beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. On the evening of Thursday, 21 November, as Kolkata’s streets embraced the deepening dusk, a quiet magic took hold outside the gates of the Rotary Sadan auditorium on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. By a quarter to six, the city’s rhythm seemed to pause, surrendering to the charm of the gathering crowd. Conversations floated on the cool November air—not as chilly as one might expect this time of year, a victim of the warming planet—yet still laced with the brisk energy of something meaningful about to unfold.

In the neon-lit twilight, a single signboard stood near the entrance: “The Statesman and the Dainik Statesman present the award programme of ‘Best Face, Best Dress’.” Its simplicity belied the ardent legacy of the institution behind it, a name synonymous with intellect, courage and grace.

For those familiar with The Statesman’s storied history, the evening promised a unique addition to its repertoire. Founded in 1875, this venerable newspaper has transcended the confines of print, leaving an infallible mark on India’s cultural and journalistic landscape. Its events are few, but each is etched in memory. The Vintage Car Rally, with its parade of automotive royalty, has for decades captivated enthusiasts, bringing names like Rolls Royce, Stude Baker and Morris Minor to life on Kolkata’s streets. The Rural Reporting Awards, initiated in the turbulent post-Emergency years of 1979, salute journalists who risked their lives to unveil truths buried in India’s heartlands.

Yet, tonight’s event was not about vintage wheels or fearless storytelling; it was about redefining beauty and elegance, challenging stereotypes and celebrating individuality. The “Best Face, Best Dress” contest is a bold new chapter, a deliberate step into uncharted territory for an institution often viewed as cerebral and unyielding. The aim was to break down the false dichotomy between intellect and beauty. There is a pervasive notion that these realms do not overlap, but history and experience suggest otherwise. Grace, after all, is not just about appearances—it is about presence, confidence and a touch of the extraordinary.

As the crowd continued to swell, the mood grew electric. There was something undeniably special about the scene: the soft glow of the neon lights, the lively hum of expectation, and the diversity of faces—young and old, traditional and contemporary—gathered in celebration. Kolkata, a city that wears its culture like a second skin, had come alive in a way only it can.

And so, as darkness fully descended and the gates opened, the Rotary Sadan auditorium became a stage not just for a contest but for a reimagining of how we see and celebrate one another. This was not merely an evening of fashion and faces; it was a tribute to the timeless union of the mind, spirit and the indefinable glow that makes each person unique.

The third edition of the “Best Face, Best Dress” contest boasted an illustrious panel of judges, featuring renowned actor and theatre artist Subhasish Mukherjee, National Award-winning costume designer Sabarni Das and Sekhar Sengupta, Editor of Dainik Statesman. Their collective expertise brought depth and credibility to the event, ensuring every decision was both insightful and fair.

The Statesman office had received hundreds of entries, from which only eight finalists were selected. These finalists, four each for Best Face and Best Dress, were evaluated during the award programme on the 21st of November.

In the Best Dress category, Namrata Chakraborty emerged as the winner, showcasing an impeccable blend of style and grace. The second prize was secured by Sudipta Das, whose presentation and elegance left a lasting impression.

The Best Face segment crowned Anukta Ghoshal as the winner, her personality and charm setting her apart. Ankita Kar and Debasmita Mullick followed closely, earning the titles of first and second runners-up, respectively, each celebrated for their unique expressions of beauty and charisma.

“The best face is relative; it is a matter of perception,” Sabarni Das, one of the adjudicators, reflected. “Yes, the face matters, but not in the conventional sense of physical perfection. A face is the mirror of one’s personality. It is an amalgamation of the qualities that make someone memorable—the warmth of a smile, the grace in their demeanour, the thoughtfulness in their words and the poise in their expressions. Together, these attributes form the true essence of beauty.”

The sartorial aspect was an embodiment of personal style and confidence. It wasn’t about adhering to rigid standards but about transforming an outfit into a canvas for self-expression. As for the “Best Dress”, the adjudication here, too, went beyond mere fabric and fashion. “From my perspective,” judge Sabarni Das continued, “it wasn’t just about what the contestants wore, but how they wore it. I was drawn to the participant who carried herself with elegance and ease. The way she draped her saree, the harmony between her blouse and her jewellery, the thoughtfulness in her hairstyle—it all came together to tell a story about her ability to present herself with sophistication.”

As the judges deliberated and finalised the results, the audience was treated to captivating performances by folk singer Poushali Banerjee and the renowned Dakatiya Baanshi artist, Srestha Das, celebrated for her association with the film Bohurupi. The evening reached its crescendo with a soulful performance by Koyel Guha, bringing the event to a memorable close.

Actor Subhasish Mukherjee shared a heartfelt journey down memory lane, reflecting on his deep connection with The Statesman. “Growing up, The Statesman was more than just a newspaper for us—it was an institution. It was the only English-language daily in our household, and my father would insist that I read it. He even contributed several letters to the Editor. We learnt our English from The Statesman. I vividly remember editor Desmond Doig’s Junior Statesman and how brilliant it was. Being part of the judges’ panel for an event organised by The Statesman is an experience brimming with respect and nostalgia,” he remarked.

“Another cherished memory tied to The Statesman is its iconic Vintage Car Rally. I vividly recall rushing down the streets as a child, eager to catch a glimpse of those magnificent automobiles from a bygone golden era. It was a spectacle of elegance and history, brought to life on the roads of our city. Even today, The Statesman remains the sole newspaper in Kolkata to host such a rally, preserving a tradition that resonates with generations past and present,” commented Mukherjee.

Mukherjee also fondly recalled the golden era of theatre, reminiscing about the influence of revered reviewer and critic Dharani Ghosh. “In those days, people in theatre would wait with bated breath for Dharani Ghosh’s reviews. A positive review from him wasn’t just praise; it was a badge of honour. Such was the respect and admiration he commanded.”

Speaking about the contestants in the “Best Face, Best Dress” contest, Mukherjee expressed his admiration for their unique qualities. “What made them truly remarkable was that most of them weren’t professionals. They brought something genuine and unpolished, which made them stand out. Each contestant is highly accomplished in their personal and professional lives, and yet they carried themselves with grace and answered with wit. It was absolutely commendable to witness their poise and confidence,” he said.

The “Best Face, Best Dress” contest may be the newest addition to The Statesman’s legacy, but it carries the weight of the institution’s ethos. It is a quiet assertion that beauty, elegance and intellect are not disparate worlds but rather complementary dimensions of the human experience.

The happy hurly–burly horde

The award programme of “Best Face, Best Dress” this year was marked by a high level of audience engagement. The crowd went wild with excitement, especially when the moment of judgement arrived and the afterneath peaked with excitement when awards were distributed by the honourable judges and other eminent individuals.

Ishita Mukherjee, who is the sister of one of the selected participants, said, “Selecting eight people from many was tough and challenging. However, I believe the show maintained a high level of fairness and effectively promoted the concept of women’s empowerment.”

Another young man, Siddharth Mukherjee, who became quite absorbed in every moment of the show, was spotted. On asking his opinion, he said, “The event can be termed quite an innovative and engaging one. Even though we say that looks don’t matter, we all know the first thing we think about someone is their face and how they’re dressed. This event was kind of empowering for women. Overall, I had a good time.”

The evening further exhilarated when all participants gathered on stage for a final photo and honouring session, to celebrate the theme of the event together, which comes once in a blue moon to step away from mundane routines and stress. The energy further escalated when singers took the stage, their performances inspiring many to express interest in participating in the following year’s event.

Ishani, one of the spectators from the event, puts her view. She said, “I attended this event last year as well. This year is the second time, and I enjoyed it a lot. I have been there since the show started. Hands down to The Statesman for conducting this event. I would love to be a part of it next year as well.”

Nilimesh Kar, the beloved partner of Ankita Kar, the first runner-up of ‘Best Dress’ competition, said, “I came to this show only because my girlfriend got selected. This pujo, I took several photos of her, as I always love to click her photos. On a whim, I submitted those pictures to the show, hence she got selected. She always wanted to be a model on Page 3, but we all know that life and circumstances don’t allow everything we want, and now that she got the chance, she utilised it to her fullest and became the first runner-up. She wouldn’t come here without me, so I hopped on a flight from Delhi, and it was worth it.”

Anukta Ghoshal – Winner (Best face)

“I don several roles- being a TV anchor, motivational speaker, model, poet, and working at All India Radio, I came across the event from a social media post, and for me, it was a chance for introspection, a chance to meet new people and learn new things and apart from that, I’ve gathered a lot more from this event. I never entered the competition with the aim to win but with the urge to explore myself and learn more. I was wheel-chair dependent during a phase of my life, and getting back on track required self-confidence, and even now, that is what matters to me the most.”

Namrata Chakrabortty – Winner (Best dress)

“I came across the competition from a WhatsApp group and applied having no expectation that I would be selected. Being an assistant professor and also a practising psychologist, taking part in such a renowned competition is a first for me, something I will always cherish. Winning the competition, I was numb for a second. Being an advocate of body positivity, this platform gave me a chance to not only express myself but has helped me reach out to others on what I stand for.”

Sudipta Das – 1st Runner up (Best Dress)

“I came across the ‘Best Face, Best Dress’ competition from a group, and while I have done a few photoshoots before, this was a whole new experience for me. When I learned that I had been selected, my emotions were extremely mixed. More than being the 1st runner-up, I came back home with a lot of valuable lessons from my fellow contestants and memories that I will cherish forever. The interaction session with the judges and the questions- they were so realistic and practical, that giving my opinion on them was gratifying for me too.

Debasmita Mullick – 2nd Runner up (Best face)

“Being a chemistry teacher, this was a completely new experience for me. This platform helped me explore myself, the way I represent myself, the way I interact, and the way I express my opinion, it was completely new- a chance to understand myself better. My fellow contestants were extremely motivating while the organisers were always there, guiding and motivating us throughout. Even though I felt I needed to work on my communication skills a bit, being the 2nd runner-up was a complete surprise for me and an extremely welcoming one!”

Ankita Kar – 1st runner-up (Best face)

“Being a librarian, it was my colleague who told me about the competition. I was extremely surprised when I got to know I had been selected for such a prestigious event, having no prior experience in this. I did not really expect that I would become the 1st runner-up, but being declared so, I was overjoyed. Being associated with an educational institution, for me, character development holds immense importance, and I believe when you read, you understand the world and yourself as well and this platform has been a focal ground towards transcending the conventional demarcations of beauty, showcasing that brains matter too.