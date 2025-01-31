Satyendar Jain speaks out on Money Laundering Case and Delhi Elections 2025.

Shah, Nadda, Rajnath campaign for BJP candidates in Delhi polls
They slammed the AAP government for failing to deliver on its promises during its decade-long rule.
AAP leader Satyendar Jain discusses Aam Aadmi Party’s policies ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections and the highly debated topic of ‘Clean Yamuna River’ during these elections. He also talks about the money laundering allegations against him and explains what led to his resignation as a minister.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 31, 2025 5:23 pm
The Congress leader was reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s allegation that his party was colluding with the BJP to defeat the AAP in the assembly elections in Delhi.
Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP, saying both the parties treated Purvanchalis only as their “vote banks” without giving them anything in return.
