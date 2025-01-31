Logo

Logo

# Statesman Talk

Satyendar Jain speaks out on Money Laundering Case and Delhi Elections 2025.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain discusses Aam Aadmi Party’s policies ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections and the highly debated topic of ‘Clean Yamuna River’ during these elections. He also talks about the money laundering allegations against him and explains what led to his resignation as a minister.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 31, 2025 5:23 pm

Related posts