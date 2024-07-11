Saket Gokhale in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

SC grants bail to TMC’s spokesperson Saket Gokhale
Granting bail to Saket Gokhale, a bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath noted that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale in conversation with “#TheStatesmanTalk” says that as a politician if someone is accessible, people will connect with the person for sure. He claimed that he was offered money to join the BJP.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 11, 2024 1:20 pm
After arrest, Gokhale was produced in court in Ahmedabad which granted him to 5-day ED remand. The TMC Spokesperson has been lodged in jail after he has arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police from Delhi on December 30 last year in connection with the alleged misappropriation of crowdfunded funds in Gujarat.
The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday detained Trinamool Congress spokesman, Saket Gokhale from the Jaipur airport.
