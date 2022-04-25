Wheat Procurement: Payments to farmers cross Rs 13,000 Cr in Punjab

Payments made to the farming community have crossed Rs 13,000 Crore mark in the ongoing Wheat procurement season 2022-23.

As of 25 April, the figure stands at Rs 13,697.09 Crore, the food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Monday. This is the highest payment made to the farmers during the past decade, he added.

Divulging more, the minister said total minimum support price (MSP) payments released this year so far are three times of what had been paid last year (Rs 4754.42 Crore) by the same date.

“These record breaking figures are a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government in the mandis throughout the state on the strict directions of the Chief Minister”, said the minister. He said the Punjab government is committed to farmers’ welfare and would continue to take all possible steps to facilitate the seamless sale of the hard earned produce of the farmers.