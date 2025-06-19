Wheat procurement in UP crosses 10.27 lakh MT in Rabi 2025–26: Over Rs 2,508 crore paid to farmers

The farmers of Uttar Pradesh have helped the state achieve a record-breaking wheat procurement in the Rabi marketing year 2025–26.

Surpassing last year’s 9.31 lakh metric tonnes, the government procured over 10.27 lakh metric tonnes this season. The rise in figures is largely attributed to the government’s decision to extend procurement through mobile centres that reached deep into villages.

Officials here on Thursday said wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season (2025–26), which began on March 17, concluded on June 15. The process was carried out through 5,853 procurement centres across the state. More than two lakh farmers sold over 10.27 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to government agencies. A total payment of Rs 2,508.26 crore has been disbursed directly to the farmers.

As per the CM’s directive, procurement centres remained open daily from 8 am to 8 pm even during holidays. Senior officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department actively visited villages and maintained communication with farmers. On Sundays as well, officers continued wheat procurement through mobile centres, ensuring farmers faced no disruption in the process.

The Centre had fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat at Rs 2,425 per quintal for the Rabi marketing year 2025–26, up from Rs 2,275 in the previous season. This Rs 150 per quintal increase significantly benefited farmers. Payments to farmers were processed within 48 hours via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Additionally, the mobile procurement units enabled doorstep wheat procurement from farmers in remote villages.

