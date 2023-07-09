UP: Goons loot tomatoes in Prayagraj

Left jolted over the loot of 4 kgs of tomatoes from a woman vendor in Prayagraj, the state government has chipped in to facilitate the sale of tomatoes at the wholesale price.

A report from Prayagraj said that 4 kgs of tomatoes were looted in Jhunsi area on Saturday after some youth beat up a woman vegetable vendor when she refused to give them tomatoes at Rs 10 per kg.

Police said on Sunday that one of the accused have been taken in custody and the looted tomatoes have also been recovered.

In Lucknow, the UP government has announced to provide retail consumers tomatoes at the wholesale price from tomorrow.

Mandi Parishad has set up stalls in big mandis in the state capital where people will get tomatoes at wholesale rate.

The wholesale rate of tomatoes is around Rs 75 per kilogram which is being sold in the retail at around Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg.

Mandi Parishad officials here said that the customers who wish to purchase tomatoes at the whole sale rate will have to produce their Aadhaar card and one person can get only one kg of tomatoes.

Similar arrangements would also be made in other districts of the state, officials said.