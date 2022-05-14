Universities to provide education from KG to PG : Khattar

To ensure quality education is provided under one-roof, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said all the universities of the state should make education available from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) under the New Education Policy.

Addressing a two-day Conference of Vice Chancellors of Universities

today, the CM said under the New Education Policy, four universities

including MDU Rohtak, Kurukshetra University, Mahila Vishwavidyalaya

Khanpur have started providing education from KG-level to PG under one

roof.

The remaining universities of the state should also work at a fast

pace to provide education on the same pattern so that every youth of

the state has access to higher education easily under one roof, he

added.

Meanwhile, the CM said fees of poor children studying in these

universities would be paid by the government. He said a new scheme

would soon be introduced to provide education to the children of those

families whose verified annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh in the

Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Under this scheme, the fees of the children of poor families will be

paid by the government so that the financial burden on the

universities does not increase and the poor children can also get

access to higher education.

Khattar said employment-oriented programmes should be formulated in

the universities and computer education should be made compulsory so

that in the present era of technology every youth is proficient in

computers.

The youth should be imparted employment- oriented education so that

they get jobs after completing education. Apart from this, youth can

also be groomed for self-employment, he added.

The CM said technical education and higher education departments would

be merged to impart quality education to the youth. This will also

reduce the unnecessary burden on the government and the youth will be

able to get quality technical and higher level education, he added.

Khattar said emphasis should be laid on making the universities of the

state financially robust and self-sufficient so that they do not

depend on government grants.

He said that the government hires agencies from outside for the work

of consultants, surveys etc. In future such work will be given to

universities. This will enhance the income of the university and make

them financially strong as well.