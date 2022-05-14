Universities to provide education from KG to PG : Khattar

To ensure quality education is provided under one-roof, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said all the universities of the state should make education available from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) under the New Education Policy.
Addressing a two-day Conference of Vice Chancellors of Universities
today, the CM said under the New Education Policy, four universities
including MDU Rohtak, Kurukshetra University, Mahila Vishwavidyalaya
Khanpur have started providing education from KG-level to PG under one
roof.
The remaining universities of the state should also work at a fast
pace to provide education on the same pattern so that every youth of
the state has access to higher education easily under one roof, he
added.
Meanwhile, the CM said fees of poor children studying in these
universities would be paid by the government. He said a new scheme
would soon be introduced to provide education to the children of those
families whose verified annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh in the
Parivar Pehchan Patra.
Under this scheme, the fees of the children of poor families will be
paid by the government so that the financial burden on the
universities does not increase and the poor children can also get
access to higher education.
Khattar said employment-oriented programmes should be formulated in
the universities and computer education should be made compulsory so
that in the present era of technology every youth is proficient in
computers.
The youth should be imparted employment- oriented education so that
they get jobs after completing education. Apart from this, youth can
also be groomed for self-employment, he added.
The CM said technical education and higher education departments would
be merged to impart quality education to the youth. This will also
reduce the unnecessary burden on the government and the youth will be
able to get quality technical and higher level education, he added.
Khattar said emphasis should be laid on making the universities of the
state financially robust and self-sufficient so that they do not
depend on government grants.
He said that the government hires agencies from outside for the work
of consultants, surveys etc. In future such work will be given to
universities. This will enhance the income of the university and make
them financially strong as well.