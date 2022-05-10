Uninterrupted power supply in Haryana since 1 May : Minister

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday said Haryana is the only state managing power issues with ease as there has been a power cut of only three days in the state despite power crunch being faced in the 16 states of northern India.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said uninterrupted power supply is being provided in the state from 1 May.

He said the power crunch is there due to the region facing extreme rise in mercury in the month of April thereby the demand of power supply has also increased.

Replying to a question, Singh said at present 8500 Megawatt (MW) is available from all the resources in the state, whereas the demand for electricity is about 8300 MW per day.

He said the peak period in the state is considered to be from 15 June to 20 July. “Also, Monsoons arrive much before the month of July in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and West Bengal. Therefore, the northern states take power from these states because there is no additional demand of power at that time in those states,” the Minister added.