Strategies adopted to tackle Covid deepened people’s trust in Modi’s leadership: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the strategies adopted by the Centre to tackle Covid pandemic has deepened the trust of people of all walks of life in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting at Sulah in Kangra district, Thakur also lauded the efforts of various departments and proactive approach of Himachali people for achieving top ranking in vaccination drives.

He stated that the state government has accorded top priority for the welfare of poor and weaker sections of society and the first decision of the government was to reduce the age limit from 80 to 70 years for old age pension. Now, it has been reduced to 60 years by the government with a view to benefit all needy and eligible persons. Himcare yojna has proved to be a very effective helping hand in health care.

Similarly, Sahara yojna has also become a healing touch for those suffering from serious ailments. Under the yojna, the patient is provided with Rs 3000 every month and nearly Rs 100 crore has been spent so far.

Terming the role of employees in the all-round growth of state as forerunner, he said the government has implemented the recommendations of Pay Commission for ensuring the welfare of employees of the state. He also detailed the increase in daily-wage and honorarium to various categories including ASHA workers who played a significant role in the pandemic.

The CM said the electricity consumers will have to pay nothing up to consumption of 60 units and under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna, financial help of Rs 31,000 would now be provided for the marriage of girls of BPL families.