Sisodia dedicates Ashram Chowk Underpass for public use

The underpass is a landmark step towards decongesting the state’s roads and tackling the issue of pollution in the national capital.

Addressing the residents, Sisodia said, “This underpass is an example of engineering excellence. Access to this underpass will not only save the time of the commuters but will also protect the environment. With the usage of this sustainable underpass, every day 1536 liters of diesel or petrol will be saved and 3.6 tons of Carbon Dioxide emissions will be reduced in the area per day.”

The Deputy CM informed that it was a tough task for engineers to construct an underpass in a high volume traffic area which also involved shifting of various utilities but the task was completed on time and the underpass was opened for commuters on March 22, even before the inauguration by any dignitary. Also, no shops or residential areas in the vicinity of the underpass were affected during the construction of this underpass.

Sisodia said that the Kejriwal Government is determined to provide hassle-free commute and beautiful roads to the residents of Delhi so that every Delhi can feel proud of the city. This underpass has been built after many hurdles and now it will provide a major relief to 2-3 lakh commuters of Delhi every day and will smoothen the traffic in adjoining areas as well. The underpass is 410 meters long and has been built at the cost of Rs 77.92 crore. This underpass is an example of the fact that the issue of pollution can be tackled by increasing the capacity of the roads.

It is noteworthy that the Ashram Chowk is one of the most important road junctions in Delhi. The site has a history of seeing long congestion because of which the Kejriwal Government decided to construct an underpass to clear the bottleneck.

The four-lane underpass will decongest the traffic between Faridabad and southern Delhi and also the Ring Road traffic from the eastern circle of Delhi and Noida to Nizamuddin Railway station. This will further make the traffic smooth in the adjoining areas such as Bhogal, Jangpura, Nizamuddin, New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, and Lajpat Nagar. Commuters have taken a sigh of relief after seeing the underpass open to traffic as it will not only help them save time but also cause huge savings of fuel.