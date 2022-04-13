Rajouri Day celebrated to mark liberation of Rajouri from Pakistani intruders

On 13 April 1948, Rajouri was liberated from the intruders by the heroic action of our armed forces assisted by the brave citizens of Rajouri. Rajouri Day is celebrated every year to pay homage to the military and civilian bravehearts who laid down their lives for liberation of Rajouri.

The pitch was raised to a patriotic fervour on Wednesday (13 April), which commenced with paying homage to the bravehearts and the brave citizens of Rajouri who laid down their lives for its liberation from Pakistani raiders in the year 1948.

Lt General Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps accompanied by Maj General Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division, dignatories from civil administration and civilians of Rajouri paid tributes to the Heroes of Rajouri on the ocassion of “Rajouri Day”.

Brigadier NV Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander, Rajouri, DS Sandhu, DIG BSF, Vikas Kundal, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri as well as other civil and military officials also paid tributes to the bravehearts.

In early 1947, the Pakistani Intruders captured the vital town of Rajouri. On 12 April 1948, troops of 1 Kumaon along with Tanks of Central India Horse (CIH) and 5 and 30 Mountain Batteries advanced from Chingus for liberation of Rajouri. On 13 April 1948, Rajouri was liberated from the intruders by the heroic action of our armed forces assisted by the brave citizens of Rajouri.

On this day, homage is paid to the heroism of 2nd Lt RR Rane of 37 Assault Field Company who was bravely responsible for clearing the road from Naushera to Rajouri.

Inauguration of Rajouri Day festivities ‘Garv Ka Parv’ started from 7 April onwards, to include a series of events like an ex-serviceman rally and Veer Nari Sammelan, Sarpanch Conclave, Visit to Hall of Fame for the students of Rajouri, Painting Competition, Bike rally over 1000 kms, ‘Run for Rajouri’ Mini Marathon, Equipment Display, Women Empowerment Conclave, Kite festival, Musical evening and so much more were organized by the Indian Army, with support from the District administration and the citizens of Rajouri.

The event progressed with an all religions prayer meet, affirming the bond of unity in India, followed by a cultural programme which consisted of a colourful display of ethnic kaleidoscope by the children of various schools. The young performers were felicitated by Mrs Reema Puri, Convenor FWO, Ace of Spades Division.

Lt General Manjinder Singh addressed the gathering and motivated all to join hands for a meaningful contribution in the overall development in the region. He fully assured of maintaining peace and tranquility in the region and extending all possible cooperation to the people at all times.