Rahul invited to three-day Congress ‘Chintan Shibir’ in Gujarat

Gujarat Congress leaders have invited the party’s former national president Rahul Gandhi to the three-day Chintan Shibir scheduled to be held in the state in November. The meeting will draw plans regarding the state assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Top leaders of Gujarat Congress had a marathon meeting with the Gandhi scion on Friday in New Delhi.

He held a detailed discussion regarding the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat which are likely to be held in December next year with all the top leaders. There were also discussions regarding the presidentship of the Gujarat Congress as well as the Leader of Opposition Party (LOP) position in Gujarat.

At present, both the positions are vacant, since both leaders holding that have resigned a long back.

AICC general secretary organization KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting. Party PCC chief Amit Chavda and working president Hardik Patel besides other leaders also met Gandhi.

Sharma also hosted a lunch for all party leaders at Rajasthan House where Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal were also present.

Gujarat PCC chief Amit Chavda said leaders from the state held political discussions on the upcoming assembly elections and the party’s preparedness.

He said Gujarat is moving towards a change, and this time, Congress will help bring about this change.

“We have invited Rahul Gandhi to participate in the three days Chintan Shibir that will be held in November and we are sure that he will be present in the Shibir and guide the Congress on the Party’s stand in Gujarat,” said Amit Chavda, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president.

“There are no rifts in the party as spread by some. Today Rahul Gandhi had a detailed discussion with us for more than three hours and listened to everybody. He will be further meeting many other leaders also later and thereafter the party High command will take appropriate decisions regarding the Gujarat Congress leadership and also regarding the upcoming state assembly elections,” Chavda added.

(With IANS inputs)