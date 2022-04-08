Punjab govt directs against ban on use of mobiles by public in offices

With some Punjab government offices banning the use of mobile phone by visitors ever since the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked people to record bribe demands by government employees, the state government on Friday directed against complete ban on bringing mobile phones to government offices.

“It has also been brought into notice that in some offices there is a complete ban for the general public to bring their mobile phones, thus causing a lot of harassment to them. In view of this, now there would not be a complete ban on bringing mobile phones, rather partial ban could be imposed in this regard due to certain security reasons in those offices, where it is mandatory,” an official spokesperson said.

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has also issued detailed guidelines for ensuring punctuality of all employees and officers for the convenience of the general public coming from far flung areas to their offices.

All the administrative secretaries, head of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure punctuality in government offices.

As per the guidelines, fixed timings should be prescribed in the public dealing offices to meet the general public besides ensuring good behavior, extending basic courtesies and properly guiding them.

Earlier reports said mobile phones are not being allowed in the government offices. Notices put up outside the offices of senior officers, visitors are directed to deposit their cell phones outside or switch off the cell phone inside before entering the office.