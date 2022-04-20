Opposition playing politics over SYL: AAP punjab

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta promised Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water to every village in Haryana, the AAP Punjab on Wednesday said not a single drop of water from Punjab would be allowed to flow out another state.

With Opposition parties in Punjab accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading Punjab on the issue of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water, the AAP Punjab said the party is ready to make any sacrifice to preserve the riparian rights of Punjab.

In a video message,Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema said Punjab has the sole right over its waters.

“Not a single drop of water would be allowed to flow out. We are ready to make any sacrifice to preserve the riparian rights of Punjab. I am surprised that the parties that are now raising the issue are the ones that let the issue build up during their successive turns in the government. They know how to play politics on this sensitive issue. We are also making many groundwater conservation schemes and schemes to stop water pollution,” he said.

After AAP’s Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta promised SYL canal water to every village in Haryana once the AAP forms government in the state in 2025, Opposition parties in Punjab have accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of misleading Punjab on the issue as AAP in Punjab maintains SYL water is only for Punjab.

In a viral video, Gupta is heard telling reporters, “It has been 50 years since the separation of Haryana and Punjab. During this, there has been a Congress government at the Centre, Punjab and Haryana several times. Many times there has been a BJP government at the Centre, Punjab and Haryana. These people do not want to solve the issue. They want to maintain the issue. So that vote politics continues on this,”.

Gupta further said, “Our government has come to Punjab. Now we have a government in Punjab. In 2024, the government of Aam Aadmi Party is going to be formed in Haryana also. In 2025, water will reach every farm in Haryana. This is not our promise but our guarantee,”.