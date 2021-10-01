Odisha government bans firecrackers during festive season

The Odisha government on Thursday prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season. “With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, the sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month,” reads the state government order.

The state government further extended the night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am for a month from October 1 to November 1, 2021, in all urban areas of the state. However, the night curfew in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be imposed from 8 pm to 5 am from October 11 to October 20.

“All religious festivals/functions will be observed in a restricted manner, considering the local Covid situation. District authorities will take the decision and may impose restrictions to the entry of devotees into religious place or place of worship,” the order adds.

It further said local authorities may decide the number of persons to attend any religious festival/ ritual/ puja in their jurisdictions with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Thursday banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state from October 1 contending that smoke emanating from them affects the health of the people as the threat of a possible third wave of Covid-19 looms.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday directed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

The order copy further read that the District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police shall implement the aforesaid directions. “Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee,” it read.

The news pours in just days before the festive season observed in the months of October, November and December wherein several people indulge in bursting crackers on Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas etc.

(With inputs from ANI)