Nadda to arrive in Himachal on 3-day tour

BJP national chief J P Nadda will arrive in Himachal Pradesh on a 3-day tour from Saturday from 9 April to 11 April during which he will attend party meetings at Shimla and Bilaspur districts.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal while taking stock of preparations for Nadda’s visit, said this was the national party chief’s first visit to the state after the recent victory in four states of the country.

Nadda will arrive in Shimla on Saturday morning after which he will participate in a roadshow from HP Vidhansabha premises to Peterhof where he will address party workers.

After the public meeting, Nadda will participate in the BJP office bearers meeting, meetings of the legislative party and core group, he added.

Jamwal stated that BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon have also reached Shimla to attend these meetings.

BJP will again form government in Himachal Pradesh as was the case in four states where assembly polls were recently held.

Not only this but the party is confident of winning Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the party is confident to win more than 303 seats as there is a wave for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country have full faith in PM, he stated.