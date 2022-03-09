MP govt presents budget amid uproar by Congress

The third day of the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday began with protests from the Congress. Soon after Speaker Girish Gautam allowed Finance Minister Jagdish Deora to read the budget for 2022-23, Congress MLAs started their protests in the House.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also the leader of the House, stood up and requested the opposition to let the Finance Minister read the budget.

“This budget is not only for MLAs but for all sections of the society, including children, women, employees and others. They want to listen to the budget. They want to know what their government has done and what is proposed to be done. It would be wrong if the opposition does not allow the budget presentation,” Chouhan said.

Speaker Girish Gautam urged the leader of the opposition Kamal Nath to ask Congress MLAs not to create uproar in the House.

“We all know that annual budget is important and it is scheduled to be presented today. The annual budget decides the future of the development of the state. People want to know about it. I would urge Congress leaders to maintain dignity in the House,” Gautam said.

However, the Congress MLAs did not pay heed to the requests and continued their protest. Meanwhile, the speaker asked Finance Minister Jagdish Deora to go ahead with the budget presentation.

As the Finance Minister started presenting budget, the Congress MLAs reached to the Speaker’s dias and started raising slogans.

However, the budget presentation continued despite protests by the Congress MLAs.