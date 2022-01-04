L&T Construction wins order to design, construct Patna Metro project

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has won a prestigious order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), for the design and construction of the Underground Metro Project of Phase-1 of Patna MRTS.

The major scope of work for the project comprises design & construction of twin tunnel by shield TBM of approximately 6-km, tunnel by cut & cover, and Underground (UG) Ramp at Rajendra Nagar, and six UG Metro Stations viz, Rajendra Nagar, Moin Ul Haq Stadium, University, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and Akashvani along with other associated structures including architectural finishing, water supply, sanitary installation, and drainage works on the new ISBT to Patna Station of Corridor-2 of Phase-1 of Patna MRTS.

The project alignment passes through the heart of Patna City and is scheduled to be completed within 42 months.

The project is being funded by Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) and, upon completion, will be operated by PMRC. L&T is proud to be associated with this first UG metro rail project of Phase-1 of Patna.

Over the years, L&T has significantly enhanced its capability to build faster, and reliable mass transit systems, and this project is in line with its strategic goals.